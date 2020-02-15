Boone Center, Inc. Adds Three New Board Members

Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

Cheryl Lauer, Tamara Scherder, and Kevin Thompson join nonprofit's board.

St. Louis, MO, February 15, 2020 --(



Cheryl Lauer has nearly 30 years of experience as a business owner and CEO. She currently is a strategy advisor and owner of L10 Performance Solutions, as well as owner of Bakers Pride, a wholesale baking and distribution company. Lauer has been very engaged in the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), serving as past president, a regional board member and currently on the EO Alumni board.



Tamara Scherder is the Vice President of Sales at Sysco Foodservice of St. Louis. She has worked for the company for 14 years in various capacities including marketing, sales event management and project management. Scherder serves as the Taste of the Nation chair for Share Our Strength.



Kevin Thompson is the COO/CFO of Cambridge Engineering, Inc. He has more than 30 years of operations and finance experience. Thompson is on the board of advisors for the O’Fallon Family YMCA, as well as a board member of the Missouri Association of Manufacturers.



“Cheryl, Tamara, and Kevin will make excellent additions to our board based upon their commitment to serving our community,” said BCI CEO Ron Kloppenburg. “They each bring a diverse skill set to our board, and we look forward to all they will accomplish for our organization.”



