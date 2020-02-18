Press Releases Shinsan Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Shinsan: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Shinsan, a Water Treatment System and Sea Water Purifier System Company, to Advance Into China Market

Shinsan, a Water Treatment System and Sea Water Purifier System Company, expects successful advance into the China market with its advanced technology and prior exports experience in the South America region.





Established in 2003, Shinsan Co., Ltd. has cooperated with well-known Korean companies such as Hyundai Heavy Industry. As an agent of GE Water & Process Technologies, Shinsan manufactures a wide range of products and plants for water treatment.



Its water purification system has combined R/O (Reverse Osmosis) and U/F (Ultra Filtration) systems. The water purification stage consists of a sand filter, a carbon filter, an ultra-filter, a water softener, a micro-filter, an R/O filter, a mixed bed filter, EDI, and a water tank.



Shinsan's water purification system can be installed at any water resource location in a simple and easy way without mobilizing many facilities or employing much labor to do engineering work or secure storage space. Another advantage is that it can be connected to photovoltaic power generation facilities even if there is no electricity.



According to KOTRA news on overseas markets, China's water treatment market was worth RMB 200 billion in 2015. The World Bank statistics in 2016 show that water resources in China totaled 2.818 trillion cubic meters in 2016. Notwithstanding a country of water shortage, China's surface water was found 40 percent contaminated.



"China's demand for water purification system is expected to be very large," an official of Shinsan said. "Our decision to launch our water treatment system in the Chinese market was timely and reasonable." Ulsan, Korea, South, February 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Korean water treatment company said it will launch its water treatment system in China, a gigantic market in that field.Established in 2003, Shinsan Co., Ltd. has cooperated with well-known Korean companies such as Hyundai Heavy Industry. As an agent of GE Water & Process Technologies, Shinsan manufactures a wide range of products and plants for water treatment.Its water purification system has combined R/O (Reverse Osmosis) and U/F (Ultra Filtration) systems. The water purification stage consists of a sand filter, a carbon filter, an ultra-filter, a water softener, a micro-filter, an R/O filter, a mixed bed filter, EDI, and a water tank.Shinsan's water purification system can be installed at any water resource location in a simple and easy way without mobilizing many facilities or employing much labor to do engineering work or secure storage space. Another advantage is that it can be connected to photovoltaic power generation facilities even if there is no electricity.According to KOTRA news on overseas markets, China's water treatment market was worth RMB 200 billion in 2015. The World Bank statistics in 2016 show that water resources in China totaled 2.818 trillion cubic meters in 2016. Notwithstanding a country of water shortage, China's surface water was found 40 percent contaminated."China's demand for water purification system is expected to be very large," an official of Shinsan said. "Our decision to launch our water treatment system in the Chinese market was timely and reasonable." Contact Information Shinsan

Minkyu Kim

+82 52 261 5859



http://shinsan.kr/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shinsan