WISE Adult Social Day Services Open House

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or the WISE Center YMCA Branch, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact wiseinfo@tgfymca.org. Union, NJ, February 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Gateway Family YMCA - WISE Center YMCA Branch is hosting an open house for their Adult Social Day Services Program on Tuesday, March 17th 1:30pm-2:30pm, located at 2095B Berwyn Street, Union, NJ. The W.I.S.E. (Wellness, Independence and Socialization for our Elders) Adult Day Services Program is a social opportunity designed to help adults maintain their independence and improve their quality of life through activities designed to meet their special needs. Caregivers are provided a necessary respite while their loved ones are cared for in a safe, secure and supportive environment.“The WISE Adult Social Day Services program has served our community for over 35 years, providing specialized care and services for a unique group of our members,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Through WISE, our focus is providing support for the entire family unit. Caregiving can be one of the most rewarding, yet stressful of life’s tasks. It is our belief that assisting the caregiver is just as important as assisting their loved one.”The WISE Center YMCA is a branch of The Gateway Family YMCA, serving the community in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, NJ. “Through WISE, our YMCA is able to provide unique services to meet the needs of our local community. We are proud to offer the Adult Social Day Services program as well as Connections, Persys and community support groups focused on bereavement and Alzheimers,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA.The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strenghthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or the WISE Center YMCA Branch, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact wiseinfo@tgfymca.org. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



