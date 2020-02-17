Doggies in Town Takes on World Business Angel Investment Forum in Istanbul

Doggies in Town aims to win over the hearts of the investors at the World Business Angel Investment Forum in Istanbul and as Jessie states, “Our vision is to become the only app a dog owner will ever need, the umbrella for all dog apps.”

Malaga, Spain, February 17, 2020 --(



Doggies in Town has spotted this trend and problem. Jessie Akkermans, CEO at Doggies in Town explained, “There has been a shift in the market, people, especially millennials are replacing children with dogs, so we created an app, which allows dog owners to easily find dog friendly places, activities, events, dog services, e-commerce products and more. The app creates the possibility to let dog owners spend more time with their dog and bring them everywhere they go.”



Besides focusing on dog owners, Doggies in Town also paid special attention to the needs of dog friendly businesses, businesses where dogs are welcome, such as restaurants, hotels, stores, dog services etc. They found out that 98% of local businesses are dog friendly, but don’t know how to attract this new audience of dog owners. So, Doggies in Town created a powerful, machine learning SaaS platform where dog friendly businesses can easily target dog owners by creating a profile on the platform to increase visits, launch location- and interest-based offers.



The pet industry offers a huge opportunity with the industry growing at a rate of 5% per year and dog owners spending an average of €1.800 per year on their beloved dogs. Doggies in Town has over 800+ dog owners and more than 500+ businesses who signed up on their platform in less than 10 weeks, showing the potential for exponential growth.



Doggies in Town aims to win over the hearts of the investors at the World Business Angel Investment Forum in Istanbul and as Jessie states, “our vision is to become the only app a dog owner will ever need, the umbrella for all dog apps.” Malaga, Spain, February 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dogs, who doesn’t love them? These days we're treating our dogs like our own kids and just like our kids, we want to bring our dogs everywhere, but the question is where?Doggies in Town has spotted this trend and problem. Jessie Akkermans, CEO at Doggies in Town explained, “There has been a shift in the market, people, especially millennials are replacing children with dogs, so we created an app, which allows dog owners to easily find dog friendly places, activities, events, dog services, e-commerce products and more. The app creates the possibility to let dog owners spend more time with their dog and bring them everywhere they go.”Besides focusing on dog owners, Doggies in Town also paid special attention to the needs of dog friendly businesses, businesses where dogs are welcome, such as restaurants, hotels, stores, dog services etc. They found out that 98% of local businesses are dog friendly, but don’t know how to attract this new audience of dog owners. So, Doggies in Town created a powerful, machine learning SaaS platform where dog friendly businesses can easily target dog owners by creating a profile on the platform to increase visits, launch location- and interest-based offers.The pet industry offers a huge opportunity with the industry growing at a rate of 5% per year and dog owners spending an average of €1.800 per year on their beloved dogs. Doggies in Town has over 800+ dog owners and more than 500+ businesses who signed up on their platform in less than 10 weeks, showing the potential for exponential growth.Doggies in Town aims to win over the hearts of the investors at the World Business Angel Investment Forum in Istanbul and as Jessie states, “our vision is to become the only app a dog owner will ever need, the umbrella for all dog apps.”