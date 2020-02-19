Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Receive press releases from Bruel & Kjær UK: By Email RSS Feeds: New Tabletop HATS Type 5128-B Released

Accurate high-frequency testing on desktop or small anechoic chambers.

Naerum, Denmark, February 19, 2020 --(



Building on the success of its High-frequency Head and Torso Simulator Type 5128, and responding to popular demand, Brüel & Kjær’s new tabletop version has been developed to support customers testing headphones on their work desk or in small anechoic chambers.



Tabletop HATS (Type 5128-B) is a torso-less head, which comes with a small desk stand. Its adjustable neck makes it suitable for testing all types of headphones and it can be also be fitted on a tripod or a turntable using a tripod mounting adapter. The head geometry of Type 5128-B complies with ITU-T Rec. P.58, IEC 60318-7 and ANSI S3.36-1985.



Existing High-frequency HATS Type 5128 owners can purchase just the tabletop support, in order to add new versatility to their HATS investment.



Find out more about High-frequency HATS Type 5128 and the new tabletop version at https://www.bksv.com/en/products/transducers/ear-simulators/head-and-torso/hats-type-5128



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær



HBK, home to the Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration and HBM Test and Measurement brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1.5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide across its four business segments.



About Brüel & Kjær



Brüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.



For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development team has excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.



For more information, please visit www.bksv.com Naerum, Denmark, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S, the world’s leading supplier of advanced technology for sound and vibration, has released a new HATS for speech and sound testing, ideal for use in confined areas.Building on the success of its High-frequency Head and Torso Simulator Type 5128, and responding to popular demand, Brüel & Kjær’s new tabletop version has been developed to support customers testing headphones on their work desk or in small anechoic chambers.Tabletop HATS (Type 5128-B) is a torso-less head, which comes with a small desk stand. Its adjustable neck makes it suitable for testing all types of headphones and it can be also be fitted on a tripod or a turntable using a tripod mounting adapter. The head geometry of Type 5128-B complies with ITU-T Rec. P.58, IEC 60318-7 and ANSI S3.36-1985.Existing High-frequency HATS Type 5128 owners can purchase just the tabletop support, in order to add new versatility to their HATS investment.Find out more about High-frequency HATS Type 5128 and the new tabletop version at https://www.bksv.com/en/products/transducers/ear-simulators/head-and-torso/hats-type-5128About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & KjærHBK, home to the Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration and HBM Test and Measurement brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1.5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide across its four business segments.About Brüel & KjærBrüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development team has excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.For more information, please visit www.bksv.com Contact Information Bruel & Kjaer UK Ltd.

Heather Wilkins

01223389919



www.bksv.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bruel & Kjær UK