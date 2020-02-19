Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Crimson Interactive Press Release

Enago Life Sciences Expands Operations with New Office in Hyderabad, India

New office strategically places healthcare communications leader at the center of India's thriving healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries.

Enago Life Sciences is a leading global medical communications partner to healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies, offering a full range of services supporting brand strategies through development phases to commercialization. Our global team of experts has extensive knowledge and unsurpassed experience in a broad range of therapeutic areas. We focus our innovation on factors critical to our clients – reducing time to market, reducing costs, and improving quality. Enago’s collaboration and long-rooted association with scientific journal publishers and key opinion leaders enable us in facilitating world-class communication for our clients. Our global footprint and partnership approach at regional and global levels make us a long-standing and trusted medical knowledge partner for the biopharma industry. New York, NY, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Enago Life Sciences, a leading global medical communications partner to healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies, is pleased to announce its expansion to a bright and modern office facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.The move puts Enago Life Sciences at the center of India's burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Hyderabad is the fastest-growing major urban center of south India and is the country's hub for pharmaceutical and information technologies.The new office space will enable Enago Life Sciences to expand and better serve its numerous healthcare and biopharmaceutical clients globally, further improving our growth strategy to develop new markets and expand the business. The team located here is well connected with our 9 offices based globally and enables us to serve our clients in different time zones better.Enago Life Sciences has earned a reputation for developing targeted, effective publications in a cost-efficient, ethical, and timely manner. The diversity, experience, and competencies of its medical communications team ensure the timely delivery of high quality, cost-effective services that address requirements unique to geographic regions or countries.This new office was designed with distinctive architecture and progressive design elements with a vision to create an environment that builds creativity and focus on our core competencies. The Hyderabad location is bright and spacious with modern decor, lighting, and furnishings – creating a lively and healthy environment to increase productivity in a stress-free environment.“Our New Office in Hyderabad offers our Brand Enago Life Sciences a huge potential to serve the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry”, said CEO Sharad Mittal. “This will strengthen our core offering and build our footprint across the Industry while giving us the edge to attract new talent and make our service the Best.”“This is certainly a huge milestone for us and we look forward to broadening our reach in the medical research community”, Pinki Rajeev, Head of Enago Life Sciences. “With our rich expertise and experience in the pharma industry, we see this as an opportunity to serve our numerous clients better.”About Enago Life Sciences (lifesciences.enago.com)Enago Life Sciences is a leading global medical communications partner to healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies, offering a full range of services supporting brand strategies through development phases to commercialization. Our global team of experts has extensive knowledge and unsurpassed experience in a broad range of therapeutic areas. We focus our innovation on factors critical to our clients – reducing time to market, reducing costs, and improving quality. Enago’s collaboration and long-rooted association with scientific journal publishers and key opinion leaders enable us in facilitating world-class communication for our clients. Our global footprint and partnership approach at regional and global levels make us a long-standing and trusted medical knowledge partner for the biopharma industry. Contact Information Enago

