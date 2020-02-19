The Closet Works of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Closet Works, Inc. Press Release

The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville PA has been awarded the Best Of Houzz 2020 Design for custom closets and organization systems.

Montgomeryville, PA, February 19, 2020 --



The Closet Works, Inc. located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania has won the “Best Of Houzz” award for Design on Houzz®, one of the leading platforms for home renovation and interior design. The Closet Works has been in the custom closet industry for over 30 years and was chosen by the millions of homeowners from the Houzz community and more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.



The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. This prestigious award is given to professionals whose work was the most popular within the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on numerous factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2019.



A “Best Of Houzz 2020” badge will appear on each winners’ profiles as a sign of their achievement and commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify the most popular and top-rated home professionals in their metropolitan area on Houzz.



The Closet Works has released a statement saying that, “We are thrilled to have received this award and proudly thank all of loyal customers who have supported us through the years.



“This year’s Best Of Houzz awards go to an incredibly talented and service-oriented group of home remodeling and design professionals, and we’re proud to highlight the winners on the Houzz website and app,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This award is particularly meaningful as it reflects the sentiment of the millions of homeowners in the Houzz community who are hiring home professionals for their projects across the U.S. and around the world.”



About The Closet Works

The Closet Works is one of the country’s leading custom organization solutions companies who has been operating continuously since 1990.



The Closet Works serves the Philadelphia 5-county region, many areas of New Jersey, Manhattan and Brooklyn. They continue to grow, develop their craft and prosper by combining the latest in innovative design and technology with an extraordinary staff of experts who design, manufacture and install the highest quality products on the market.



In addition to their direct sales activities, The Closet Works sells products through a network of more than 40 authorized Dealers in 13 states.



About Houzz

Sal Graci

215-675-6430



https://www.closetworksinc.com



