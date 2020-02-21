PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
South Suburban Missionary Baptist Church

Press Release

Receive press releases from South Suburban Missionary Baptist Church: By Email RSS Feeds:

South Suburban Missionary Baptist Church of Harvey Illinois Installs Its Newest Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Annette Jones and Co-Pastor, Elder Dr. Victoria Eason


This historic installation marks the first woman Senior Pastor of SSMBC in its 50-year old history. The theme "Grace Restored" draws on Jeremiah 30: 13-14 that after a season of mourning comes restoration and celebration.

Harvey, IL, February 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- South Suburban Missionary Baptist Church (SSMBC) is proud to announce the installation of its newest Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Annette Jones and Co-Pastor, Elder Dr. Victoria Eason on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Following the passing of SSMBC’s Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Michael Jones in August 2019, Jones and Eason follow God’s call to lead this congregation to spiritual flourishing. This historic installation marks the first woman Senior Pastor of SSMBC in its 50-year old history. The theme “Grace Restored” draws on Jeremiah 30: 13-14 that after a season of mourning comes restoration and celebration.

The preacher for the morning worship service on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 11am will be Reverend Melanie C. Jones, Associate Minister at SSMBC, Harvey, Illinois.

The Pastoral Installation ceremony and evening worship service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 4pm. The preacher will be Bishop Victor D. Agee, Senior Pastor of New Vision Baptist Church, East Orange, New Jersey.

Spread the Word. All are welcome.

Congratulatory ads may be submitted to southsuburbanmbchurch@gmail.com by Sunday, March 15, 2020. South Suburban Missionary

Baptist Church is located at 15201 South Lexington Avenue Harvey, Illinois. For more information, contact southsuburbanmbchurch@gmail.com or 708-333-9521.
Contact Information
South Suburban Missionary Baptist Church
Kim Johnson
(708) 333-9521
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from South Suburban Missionary Baptist Church
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help