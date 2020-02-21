South Suburban Missionary Baptist Church of Harvey Illinois Installs Its Newest Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Annette Jones and Co-Pastor, Elder Dr. Victoria Eason

Baptist Church is located at 15201 South Lexington Avenue Harvey, Illinois. For more information, contact southsuburbanmbchurch@gmail.com or 708-333-9521. Harvey, IL, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- South Suburban Missionary Baptist Church (SSMBC) is proud to announce the installation of its newest Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Annette Jones and Co-Pastor, Elder Dr. Victoria Eason on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Following the passing of SSMBC’s Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Michael Jones in August 2019, Jones and Eason follow God’s call to lead this congregation to spiritual flourishing. This historic installation marks the first woman Senior Pastor of SSMBC in its 50-year old history. The theme “Grace Restored” draws on Jeremiah 30: 13-14 that after a season of mourning comes restoration and celebration.The preacher for the morning worship service on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 11am will be Reverend Melanie C. Jones, Associate Minister at SSMBC, Harvey, Illinois.The Pastoral Installation ceremony and evening worship service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 4pm. The preacher will be Bishop Victor D. Agee, Senior Pastor of New Vision Baptist Church, East Orange, New Jersey.Spread the Word. All are welcome.Congratulatory ads may be submitted to southsuburbanmbchurch@gmail.com by Sunday, March 15, 2020. South Suburban MissionaryBaptist Church is located at 15201 South Lexington Avenue Harvey, Illinois. For more information, contact southsuburbanmbchurch@gmail.com or 708-333-9521.