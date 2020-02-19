Sim Covington, Chief Diversity Officer with Finger Lakes Community College, to Speak at TKG’s Trends and Developments in Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Event



About Sim Covington



A 15 + year veteran of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, in spring 2018 Dr. Sim J. Covington, Jr. joined Finger Lakes Community College as their inaugural Chief Diversity Officer. In this role he is responsible for supporting all aspects of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for all segments of the institution, creating a welcoming atmosphere for students, faculty, and staff. Focusing on climate, policy, programming and recruitment, Sim works to advance diversity and equity within institutional units in support of organizational sustainability. His educational training includes a B.A. in Psychology, a M.S. in Rehabilitation Counseling, a CAS in School Counseling, a M.S. in Educational Administration & Policy Studies – Higher Education Leadership, a MBA in Technology Management, an Advanced Graduate Certificate in Human Resources Management, and a Ed.D. in Higher Education Administration.



About Finger Lakes Community College



Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) is a public community college in Canandaigua, New York. It is affiliated with the State University of New York and sponsored by Ontario County. The institution holds a main campus just east of the City of Canandaigua, with additional campus centers in Victor, Geneva, and Newark to serve the needs of Ontario County, Wayne County, Yates County and Seneca County in the Finger Lakes region of New York. FLCC supports and recognizes that a multi-pronged approach to addressing diversity and assuring inclusive excellence are essential to success. As a community college, FLCC implements best practices to attract and retain diverse students, faculty, staff and administrative leaders, with a sincere focus on establishing a welcoming environment for all.



Abstract



Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is becoming an essential factor in workplace management. An inclusive corporate culture makes everyone feel valued, thus, boosting employee engagement and experience. D&I is also credited for improving corporate innovation and bottom line thru higher performing and more creative workforce.



To ensure maximum benefits of D&I, practitioners and business leaders should make sure that relevant strategies are in line with the current developments as well as anticipated trends.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the emerging D&I trends and developments and their impact on organizations. Speakers will also present effective D&I strategies to ensure organizations’ workforce management success.



Key topics include:



• Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) – Recent Trends and Developments

• D&I Benefits

• Potential Issues and Challenges

• Effective D&I Strategies

• What to Expect in 2020



