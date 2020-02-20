Ecosystm Appoints Digital Business Leader and CEO of PropertyGuru, Hari V Krishnan as Board Advisor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ecosystm Press Release

chris.white@ecosystm360.com Singapore, Singapore, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ecosystm, the Singapore headquartered global disruptive technology research and advisory platform, has announced the appointment of Hari V Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of PropertyGuru Group as a Board Advisor.Based in Singapore, Hari is a well-known industry figure, with nearly two decades of leadership in technology organisations across Asia Pacific and the United States. He has spent the last fifteen years helping organisations in Asia in their digitisation initiatives, and is passionate about driving the positive impact of technology on society.Hari is currently Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director and a Board Director of PropertyGuru Group where he leads a team of over 1,200 employees across Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. He also currently serves on the Singapore Government’s Future Economy Council Modern Services Sub-committee and has advised the government on real estate industry transformation and Skills development.Previously, Hari was the Vice President and Managing Director, APAC and Japan at LinkedIn, and has also worked in leadership positions in companies such as Fox Interactive Media, Yahoo! and Cisco.Amit Gupta, Founder and CEO at Ecosystm, said, “We are delighted to have Hari join the Ecosystm Board. His vast experience in exponentially growing digital businesses and ability to successfully drive innovation in rapidly evolving and changing industries will be a major benefit to Ecosystm as our own business continues to evolve and scale in the years ahead.”Hari V Krishnan said, “I am thrilled to join Ecosystm as a Board Advisor and am looking forward to helping the organisation gain greater momentum and impact for its unique suite of research and advisory services. The company has exciting plans to disrupt the decision making process for businesses in this evolving landscape. Organisations will now be able to reap the benefits of tailored insights that are most relevant to their businesses. What Ecosystm offers will help businesses make fact based decisions.”In addition to his new Board position at Ecosystm, Hari is an advisor to innovative startups - BillionBricks, Quadrant.io and HackerTrail. Hari has an MBA from INSEAD and an M.S. in Telecommunications from the University of Colorado.For further information, please visit: www.ecosystm360.comAbout EcosystmEcosystm is a digital Technology Research and Advisory platform that brings together tech buyers, vendors and analysts into one integrated platform. The firm moves away from the highly inefficient business models of traditional research firms and instead focuses on data democratisation, with an emphasis on accessibility, transparency and autonomy.With technology becoming the number one source for innovation and differentiation, and global annual spending on technology due to exceed US$5 trillion by 2020, Ecosystm aims to enable all companies to harness the power of market data to make informed decisions. Offering data and research input, sourcing and subscription services, Ecosystm promises its users in-depth and relevant research by default.For more information, please visit http://www.ecosystm360.com.For media enquiries, please contact:Chris WhiteDirector – Tech CommunitiesEcosystmchris.white@ecosystm360.com Contact Information Ecosystm

