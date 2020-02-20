Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ImageNet Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from ImageNet Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: ImageNet Consulting Recognized on CRN’s 2020 MSP500 List

ImageNet Consulting recognized on the CRN 2020 MSP500 List as an Elite 150 Managed Service Provider. MSP500 honorees are forward-thinking organizations advancing the IT channel landscape in North America.

Oklahoma City, OK, February 20, 2020 --(



2020 Managed Service Provider 500 List – Elite 150

This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.



This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.



“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”



ImageNet's Managed Services & Technology Brings Innovation to their Customer Base

For over 60 years, ImageNet has provided technology solutions to its customers. The shift in the customers’ needs are changing and ImageNet has adapted to those needs. ImageNet offers a breadth of services that are specifically designed for the business of tomorrow. ImageNet’s full-service capability offers customers a new perspective on technology solutions and how technology can become a

competitive advantage.



“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as an industry leader in the managed services space,” said Juan Fernandez, Vice President of Managed IT Services for ImageNet Consulting. “This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts and commitment to our customers success. Our motto is ‘Deliver technology solutions that improve our customers bottom line.’ Being selected as one of the ELITE 150 is confirmation that focusing on customer success and delivering business outcomes is rewarding.”



About ImageNet Consulting, LLC

ImageNet Consulting was founded as Southwest Typewriter Company in 1956. As times and technology changed, so did their name. Southwest Typewriter Company began a legacy of providing superior solutions, products, and services. As innovations in office equipment change, ImageNet has continued to provide clients with the best products and services that meet their needs. Now at the forefront of Enterprise Content Services, Digital Display Services, Managed Print Services, Managed IT Services, and 3D printing. ImageNet Consulting continues to utilize platforms of leading technology to maximize efficiencies and lower costs for their clients.



For more information about ImageNet's products and managed services, visit www.imagenet.com.



ImageNet Consulting Media Contacts

Laina Davidson, ImageNet Consulting

https://news.imagenetconsulting.com/

Ldavidson@imagenet.com



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com



CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.



The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com Oklahoma City, OK, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ImageNet Consulting, an award-winning managed services and technology company headquartered in Oklahoma City, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ImageNet to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150.2020 Managed Service Provider 500 List – Elite 150This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”ImageNet's Managed Services & Technology Brings Innovation to their Customer BaseFor over 60 years, ImageNet has provided technology solutions to its customers. The shift in the customers’ needs are changing and ImageNet has adapted to those needs. ImageNet offers a breadth of services that are specifically designed for the business of tomorrow. ImageNet’s full-service capability offers customers a new perspective on technology solutions and how technology can become acompetitive advantage.“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as an industry leader in the managed services space,” said Juan Fernandez, Vice President of Managed IT Services for ImageNet Consulting. “This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts and commitment to our customers success. Our motto is ‘Deliver technology solutions that improve our customers bottom line.’ Being selected as one of the ELITE 150 is confirmation that focusing on customer success and delivering business outcomes is rewarding.”About ImageNet Consulting, LLCImageNet Consulting was founded as Southwest Typewriter Company in 1956. As times and technology changed, so did their name. Southwest Typewriter Company began a legacy of providing superior solutions, products, and services. As innovations in office equipment change, ImageNet has continued to provide clients with the best products and services that meet their needs. Now at the forefront of Enterprise Content Services, Digital Display Services, Managed Print Services, Managed IT Services, and 3D printing. ImageNet Consulting continues to utilize platforms of leading technology to maximize efficiencies and lower costs for their clients.For more information about ImageNet's products and managed services, visit www.imagenet.com.ImageNet Consulting Media ContactsLaina Davidson, ImageNet Consultinghttps://news.imagenetconsulting.com/Ldavidson@imagenet.comAbout The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.comCRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com Contact Information ImageNet Consulting

Laina Davidson

800-937-2647



www.imagenet.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ImageNet Consulting Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend