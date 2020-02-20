Co-Founder of Moneyline Telerate Joins MarketDdesk

Press Releases MarketDesk Press Release

The Co-Founder of Moneyline Telerate John E. Robinson joins MarketDesk to head up Sales & Business Development.

Hoboken, NJ, February 20, 2020 --(



John brings several decades of successful industry experience in the FINTECH, Financial Information, Analytics & Trading Software, & other Financial Industry Technology Solutions sectors. As a former bond salesman, he has a particular specialty in fixed income and securities markets, both domestically and internationally.



With his extensive industry relationships interfacing with market leaders, C-level decision-makers, and cutting edge financial industry innovators, John's vision and passion willdrive revenues through complex negotiations and new strategic partnerships applying MarketDesk’s innovative and market-proven low latency data delivery solutions.



MarketDesk CEO Brice Hamon stated, “John Robinson’s history of industry success is a perfect match for MarketDesk’s vision to deliver innovation to our clients who seek to utilize the speed and cost advantages available in the cloud, internet, and mobile technologies as we continue to transform the financial content business.”



John added, “I am very happy and excited to be working not only with my former colleagues, but with a terrific company and a solid product which I believe will prove to be a game changer for our current and future clients.”



Robinson’s decades-long success will greatly aid in MarketDesk’s vision to provide financial market participants at all levels the market transparency, low latency delivery with the adoption of mobile apps, and internet services never available before. His previous experience has included similar roles at MoneyLine Telerate, TPICAP (formerly Tullet & Tokyo) and the NYSE.



