Rosa Nunez, Director of Diversity & Inclusion with Foley Hoag, to Speak at TKG’s Trends and Developments in Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Event

About The Knowledge Group



New York, NY, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Rosa Nunez, Director of Diversity & Inclusion with Foley Hoag, will speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Trends and Developments in Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace." This event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET)For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/diversity-and-inclusion-in-the-workplace/About Rosa NunezRosa Nunez is Foley Hoag's Director of Diversity & Inclusion. She is responsible for developing, implementing, leading and championing proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives and programs, in alignment with Foley Hoag's overall strategic plans. Rosa is also co-chair the firm's Diversity Committee.Rosa's initiatives are centered around recruitment, learning and development, engagement, retention and external positioning.Rosa has over 15 years of experience specializing in workplace diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, workplace culture and community outreach programs. Most recently, she worked at BCW Global - Burson Cohn & Wolfe in New York as the SVP, Senior Director, North America - Diversity & Belonging. In that capacity, she was responsible for creating and implementing a comprehensive U.S. inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging strategy to identify talent and help them flourish at BCW. Before that, Rosa was the U.S. Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Omnicom Media Group and started her career as a member of the Global Diversity & Inclusion Team at information technology firm Accenture.About Foley HoagFoley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients across the globe. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences of our lawyers and staff contribute to the exceptional senior level service we deliver to clients ranging from startups to multinational companies to sovereign states. For more information, visit www.foleyhoag.com or follow @FoleyHoag on Twitter.AbstractDiversity and Inclusion (D&I) is becoming an essential factor in workplace management. An inclusive corporate culture makes everyone feel valued, thus, boosting employee engagement and experience. D&I is also credited for improving corporate innovation and bottom line thru higher performing and more creative workforce.To ensure maximum benefits of D&I, practitioners and business leaders should make sure that relevant strategies are in line with the current developments as well as anticipated trends.In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth analysis of the emerging D&I trends and developments and their impact on organizations. Speakers will also present effective D&I strategies to ensure organizations' workforce management success.Key topics include:• Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) – Recent Trends and Developments• D&I Benefits• Potential Issues and Challenges• Effective D&I Strategies• What to Expect in 2020About The Knowledge GroupThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format.

