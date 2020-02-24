Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Receive press releases from AIM Equine Network: By Email RSS Feeds: The Dressage Today Podcast Brings Inspiration and Education to Riders of All Levels

Boulder, CO, February 24, 2020 --(



“Adding the Dressage Today Podcast to our offerings has been a lot of fun,” said Jennifer Mellace, Dressage Today’s content director and co-host of the podcast. “Whether it’s training tips from top experts, health care advice from leading vets or just fun interviews from one of our many travels, this podcast just gives us one more avenue to bring great information to Dressage Today’s loyal followers.”



Since the show’s inception, Mellace and co-host Lindsay Paulsen have featured guests ranging from Olympians to dedicated Adult Amateurs to tack and equipment experts. The pair has chatted with Pan American Gold Medalist Lindsay Kellock, Germany Olympian Dorothee Schneider, American dressage icons George and Roberta Williams and more. Other topics have included a discussion of blanketing basics, what it’s like to live, work and train in Europe, as well as an adventure to Bermuda to explore the country’s dressage community.



“We know that the sport of dressage includes riders of all ages, abilities and levels, and it’s important to us that Dressage Today reflects that,” adds Paulsen. “We like to think that the Dressage Today Podcasts offers a little something for every rider - whether that’s practical advice, words of encouragement or a little bit of inspiration.”



The hosts of the Dressage Today Podcast look forward to welcoming a variety of exciting new guests to the show throughout 2020.



Listen to the Dressage Today Podcast on any of the following platforms:

· SoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/dressagetodaypodcast

· Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/equine-podcast-network/dressage-today-podcast

· iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dressage-today-podcast/id1478760101



If you would like more information about the Dressage Today Podcast or the Dressage Today brand, please contact Digital Editor Lindsay Paulsen at lpaulsen@aimmedia.com.



About Dressage Today

Dressage Today is the training and educational resource for riders at every level. Our goal is to provide riders with resources to help foster improvement in their dressage journey. From instructional articles with the world's top trainers to a video-on-demand website offering more than 1,700 training videos, Dressage Today can help you reach your goals, or just simply create a better relationship with your equine partner.



About Active Interest Media, Inc.

One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company’s six divisions - the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group - also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions. Boulder, CO, February 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Over the years, Dressage Today has served as the premiere educational resource for dressage riders of all levels - through print articles, social media tips, training videos and now podcasts. The Dressage Today Podcast, introduced in Fall 2019, allows a new way for fans to immerse themselves in dressage, with insights and inspiration from all corners of the community.“Adding the Dressage Today Podcast to our offerings has been a lot of fun,” said Jennifer Mellace, Dressage Today’s content director and co-host of the podcast. “Whether it’s training tips from top experts, health care advice from leading vets or just fun interviews from one of our many travels, this podcast just gives us one more avenue to bring great information to Dressage Today’s loyal followers.”Since the show’s inception, Mellace and co-host Lindsay Paulsen have featured guests ranging from Olympians to dedicated Adult Amateurs to tack and equipment experts. The pair has chatted with Pan American Gold Medalist Lindsay Kellock, Germany Olympian Dorothee Schneider, American dressage icons George and Roberta Williams and more. Other topics have included a discussion of blanketing basics, what it’s like to live, work and train in Europe, as well as an adventure to Bermuda to explore the country’s dressage community.“We know that the sport of dressage includes riders of all ages, abilities and levels, and it’s important to us that Dressage Today reflects that,” adds Paulsen. “We like to think that the Dressage Today Podcasts offers a little something for every rider - whether that’s practical advice, words of encouragement or a little bit of inspiration.”The hosts of the Dressage Today Podcast look forward to welcoming a variety of exciting new guests to the show throughout 2020.Listen to the Dressage Today Podcast on any of the following platforms:· SoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/dressagetodaypodcast· Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/equine-podcast-network/dressage-today-podcast· iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dressage-today-podcast/id1478760101If you would like more information about the Dressage Today Podcast or the Dressage Today brand, please contact Digital Editor Lindsay Paulsen at lpaulsen@aimmedia.com.About Dressage TodayDressage Today is the training and educational resource for riders at every level. Our goal is to provide riders with resources to help foster improvement in their dressage journey. From instructional articles with the world's top trainers to a video-on-demand website offering more than 1,700 training videos, Dressage Today can help you reach your goals, or just simply create a better relationship with your equine partner.About Active Interest Media, Inc.One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company’s six divisions - the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group - also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions. Contact Information Active Interest Media Equine Network

Lindsay Paulsen

(303) 253-6405



https://soundcloud.com/dressagetodaypodcast



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AIM Equine Network Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend