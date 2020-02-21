Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Engel & Völkers Belleair, Ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times, Awards Realtors®

Engel & Völkers Belleair Real Estate Advisors Receive Awards for 2019 Performances.

Belleair Bluffs, FL, February 21, 2020 --(



The Top Listing and Sales Volume Award went to Petra Will. Chris Stivers was awarded the Highest Number of Transactions and Listings Award. The Hallamek Team, consisting of team leader Kristin Hallamek, Amy Schroth, Alexandria Babnik, and Cassie Garrison, was recognized as the Top Team 2019. Each also received a certificate for ranking as a Top Ten Producing Advisor along with Laurin Evans, Steve Honey, Sam Matcha, Bridget Cortes, Erin Edwards, John Tracyzk, and Ron Henkel. Melissa Nicholls received the Rookie of the Year Award.



Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler comments, “We are so proud of our team’s accomplishments in 2019. Our advisors are dedicated to providing our customers the best home buying and selling experience. Engel & Völkers’ comprehensive training platform and tools contribute greatly to the success of our advisors.”



With a long history of luxury property, aviation and yacht sales in Europe, Engel & Völkers entered the North America market in 2006, dedicated to a complete makeover of the concept of real estate service. The Tampa Bay area’s Engel & Völkers shops hold true to this concept supplying exceptional service to homebuyers, home sellers, and Realtors® alike.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of nearly 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 880 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:

www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Belleair Bluffs, FL, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Multiple top producing real estate advisors were recognized at the February Team Meeting held by Engel & Völkers Belleair. The Tampa Bay area is home to four Engel & Völkers shops, voted a Top Workplace 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times and one of the largest real estate firms in Tampa Bay by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.The Top Listing and Sales Volume Award went to Petra Will. Chris Stivers was awarded the Highest Number of Transactions and Listings Award. The Hallamek Team, consisting of team leader Kristin Hallamek, Amy Schroth, Alexandria Babnik, and Cassie Garrison, was recognized as the Top Team 2019. Each also received a certificate for ranking as a Top Ten Producing Advisor along with Laurin Evans, Steve Honey, Sam Matcha, Bridget Cortes, Erin Edwards, John Tracyzk, and Ron Henkel. Melissa Nicholls received the Rookie of the Year Award.Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler comments, “We are so proud of our team’s accomplishments in 2019. Our advisors are dedicated to providing our customers the best home buying and selling experience. Engel & Völkers’ comprehensive training platform and tools contribute greatly to the success of our advisors.”With a long history of luxury property, aviation and yacht sales in Europe, Engel & Völkers entered the North America market in 2006, dedicated to a complete makeover of the concept of real estate service. The Tampa Bay area’s Engel & Völkers shops hold true to this concept supplying exceptional service to homebuyers, home sellers, and Realtors® alike.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of nearly 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 880 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Belleair

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



Belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers