The Way to Happiness Association to Hold Special Event for World Happiness Day

The Way to Happiness Association is observing World Happiness Day (March 20) with a special event recognizing the work of a local neighborhood.

The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. The book begins with a message under the heading Why I Gave You This Book: “Your survival is important to me.”



When copies of this book are widely distributed in communities, crime rates plummet. According to TheWaytoHappiness.org, “We live in a world of increasing immorality and rising criminality. Anyone who has had to rely upon the good will and honesty of others—police, insurance companies, merchants or banks, in particular—have experienced the harm resulting from the lowering levels of morality. The Way to Happiness was written to fill this moral vacuum in society.”



World Happiness Day occurs each year on March 20th and is celebrated by the United Nations. According to un.org, “Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world…The United Nations invites each person of any age, plus every classroom, business and government to join in celebration of the International Day of Happiness.”



The World Happiness Day in Nashville is set for March 14, at noon, and will take place in the community hall of the Church of Scientology, 1130 8th Ave South, Nashville, Tenn.



