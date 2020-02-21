BYD eBus Wins Prestigious iF Design Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, February 21, 2020 --(



The award specifically recognized BYD’s “Home from Home” design concept, which is the result of careful consideration of the future of vehicle electrification, placing it into the context of a true passenger experience. Interior and exterior treatments come together to produce a vehicle which delivers on functionality and emotion, and, crucially for the iF Design Award judges, one that bears witness to an imaginative design evoking a very real sense of welcome, delight, and inspiration.



The journey towards BYD’s eBus design was the result of the globally-renowned Vision in Product (or ViP) design ethos; the culmination of a long-term, multi-layered working process. BYD’s design team immersed itself in design exhibitions, inspirational presentations, and by working closely with design experts outside of vehicle manufacturing in order to assemble the fundamental Home from Home building blocks.



“I am absolutely thrilled for our design team,” said BYD Europe Managing Director Isbrand Ho. “Few people realize the constraints that exist in designing a passenger carrying vehicle. Functionality is paramount and safety is the prime concern. The iF Design Awards expert judges fully appreciated the efforts our designers made in creating a Home from Home experience built into a stunningly attractive vehicle design; one that delivers a striking on-road presence and a safe, comfortable, and calming environment for passengers.”



The eBus was appraised by 70 individual design experts from 20 countries, which included a presentation in January from BYD’s research and development representatives to jury members in Hamburg, Germany.



Judges deliberated on a range of design criteria, including innovation and elaboration, aesthetics, functionality, responsibility, and positioning. Their considerations centered on the Home from Home design with its interior and exterior working in harmony. The smooth roofline removes equipment from sight for clean aesthetics, while the vibrant orange and cool, calm pastel-blue create a dynamic contrast. Inside, the cabin colors, subtle material finishing, and ambient lighting create a spacious and relaxing atmosphere.



From a technology perspective the digital mirror and the new dashboard display are safer and future-proof. A lightweight body structure, battery management system, and new CO2 air conditioning lower the energy consumption.



The iF Design Awards included 7,300 participants from 56 countries entered in a variety of categories. BYD will be honored at the iF Design Awards ceremony in May.



The 40-foot eBus is the bestselling battery-electric transit bus in Europe.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



