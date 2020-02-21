Bryan D. Bolton, Chairman with Funk & Bolton, P.A., to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s SECURE ACT is Here: The Pros and Cons Explored Live Webcast



New York, NY, February 21, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/secure-act-is-here/



About Bryan D. Bolton



Bryan Bolton represents ERISA plan sponsors, plan fiduciaries, employers, insurers, self-funded plans, third-party administrators, Managed Care Organizations, and broker-dealers in a wide-variety of matters pertaining to welfare and retirement plans, including in judicial and regulatory proceedings. Bryan’s extensive appellate experience includes appeals to the United States Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Fourth, and District of Columbia Circuits, and amicus counsel in the Supreme Court of the United States. Mr. Bolton is a member of the Maryland and Pennsylvania bars, and is listed in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers, Maryland Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.



About Funk & Bolton, P.A.



Funk & Bolton, P.A. has dedicated over twenty years to representing ERISA plans, plan sponsors, plan fiduciaries, including retirement plans, welfare plans, and related representation of broker-dealers and insurers of disability, health, and life insurance plans. The firm’s extensive ERISA, FEHBA, ACA, and regulatory experience provides a unique platform for delivery of legal services to ERISA plans, plan sponsors, plan fiduciaries, as well as health, life, and disability insurers. The firm’s deep bench of legal talent delivers strategic counsel to plans, plan administrators, plan sponsors, trustees, and insurers, including offering analytical insight and advice on the intersection between federal (ERISA, FEHBA & ACA) and state laws.



Abstract



President Donald Trump signed the Setting Every Family Up for Retirement (SECURE) Act into law last December 2019 as part of the year-end spending bill. Comprising of nearly 30 provisions, the SECURE Act implements various measures aimed at improving retirement security across the country. It also includes significant requirements designed to increase access to tax-advantaged accounts, as well as an easier avenue for small and medium-sized companies to draw up pension plans.



The SECURE Act is considered as the most sweeping retirement legislation in decades. However, with the changes taking place, potential challenges and risks which may pose legal consequences must also be expected.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the SECURE Act. Speakers will present the pros, cons and potential issues under the newly signed law. They will also provide an outlook that will help concerned individuals to properly navigate these changes.



Key Issues:



• An Overview of the SECURE Act

• Major Changes and Implication

• Pros and Cons

• Issues and Challenges

• Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



