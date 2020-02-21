PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Todd Castleton, Counsel with Kilpatrick Townsend, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s SECURE ACT is Here: The Pros and Cons Explored Live Webcast


New York, NY, February 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Todd Castleton, Counsel with Kilpatrick Townsend, will speak at The Knowledge Group’s webcast entitled: “SECURE ACT is Here: The Pros and Cons Explored.” This event is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET).

For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/secure-act-is-here/

About Todd B. Castleton

Todd B. Castleton is counsel with Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton’s Employee Benefits Practice in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, where he leads the Qualified Retirement Plans team. His practice focuses on the compliance and administration of qualified defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans, nonqualified deferred compensation arrangements, and health and welfare plans. Todd partners with clients to accomplish solutions for effective and efficient employee benefit plan administration, to maintain the plans’ tax-preferred status under the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), to manage employee benefits issues in mergers and acquisitions, to comply with Titles I, II, and IV of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), and to implement the requirements of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Reform) and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 (Health Care Reform). He was a contributing editor of The 401(k) Plan Handbook and the Guide to Assigning & Loaning Benefit Plan Money.

About Kilpatrick Townsend

Kilpatrick Townsend is a multi-practice international firm with more than 600 attorneys and professionals, with 20 offices in the United States and abroad. The firm provides clients with unsurpassed legal representation in the following areas:

Employee Benefits, Labor & Employment: Counseling, transactions, administrative advocacy and litigation

Business and Finance: Including securities, mergers and acquisitions, tax, and commercial transactions

Intellectual Property: The full complement of IP procurement, counseling, and litigation

Construction and Infrastructure: All aspects of transactions and litigation

Litigation: Including insurance recovery, environmental, and complex business litigation

Kilpatrick Townsend serves clients around the world from the firm’s offices in Alaska, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Shanghai, Stockholm, and Tokyo. The firm is committed to learning and furthering the business and legal goals of its clients.

Abstract

The Setting Every Family Up for Retirement (SECURE) Act was signed into law last December 2019 as part of the year-end spending bill. Comprising nearly 30 provisions, the SECURE Act implements various measures aimed at improving retirement savings security . It also includes significant requirements designed to increase access to tax-advantaged accounts, as well as easier avenues for small and medium-sized companies to participate in pension plans for their employees.

The SECURE Act is the most sweeping retirement legislation in more than a decade. With the changes taking place, potential implementation challenges and risks may pose legal consequences to be managed.

In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the SECURE Act. Speakers will present the pros, cons and potential issues under the newly signed law. They will also provide an outlook that will help concerned individuals to properly navigate these changes.

Key Issues:

• An Overview of the SECURE Act’s Key Provisions
• Major Changes and Their Implications
• Implementation Issues and Challenges
• Pros and Cons of Implementation Options
• Outlook for Regulatory Guidance

About The Knowledge Group

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org
Therese Lumbao, Director
Account Management & Member Services
tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org

