Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires Carol Ashman as External Marketing Representative for West Florida

Tampa, FL, February 22, 2020 --(



She comes to AUI with 16 years in the retail agency side of insurance.



“Our Florida appointments just keep growing, so we are excited to add her to the team!” said Carrie Bay, Director of Marketing for AUI. “Having a former partner agent guiding these agents through the submission and training processes will prove beneficial in that [Carol] has been in their shoes and knows about the options they need.”



Carol will be joining two other External Marketing Representatives in the state: Felipe Grinan for South Florida and Vianka Mambuca for North Florida.



Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com. Tampa, FL, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. welcomes Carol Ashman as the new External Marketing Representative for Western Florida. She will be focusing on building agent relationships in the Florida Panhandle.She comes to AUI with 16 years in the retail agency side of insurance.“Our Florida appointments just keep growing, so we are excited to add her to the team!” said Carrie Bay, Director of Marketing for AUI. “Having a former partner agent guiding these agents through the submission and training processes will prove beneficial in that [Carol] has been in their shoes and knows about the options they need.”Carol will be joining two other External Marketing Representatives in the state: Felipe Grinan for South Florida and Vianka Mambuca for North Florida.Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com. Contact Information Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Toshya Leonard

865-425-1084



http://www.appund.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.