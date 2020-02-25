A-Team Group Names 2020 TradingTech Insight Europe Award Winners

London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The awards celebrate the pioneers and stand out vendors of the trading tech world and bring the emphasis on operational and product excellence in financial trading technology. Market data and trading technology consultancies were also honoured.
The awards were presented to winning organisations by Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group. He said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2020 TTI Europe Awards and thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers.”
Award categories this year ranged from Best Machine-Readable News Supplier; Overall Market Data Provider; Trading Analytics Platform; Trade-Reporting Solution to Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets, Best Smart Order Routing System, Best High-Performance Network Services, and Editor's Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business. A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on the A-Team 2020 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards visit http://bit.ly/TTIEuropeAwards2020 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: leigh@a-teamgroup.com
A-Team Group 2020 TradingTech Insight Europe award winners
Best Low-Latency Data Feed – Direct - QuantHouse
Best Low-Latency Data Feed – Managed - Vela
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - Refinitiv Real-Time in the Cloud
Best Software-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - Redline Trading Solutions
Best Hardware-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - tecnologika
Best High Performance Market Access Solution - Enyx - nxAccess
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones Newswires
Best Alternative Data Consolidator - Crux Informatics
Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution - Cloud9 Technologies and IPC Systems
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - BMLL Technologies
Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment - Fixnetix
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - PICO
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Quincy Extreme Data powered by McKay Brothers
Best Market Data Inventory Platform - Calero-MDSL
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - CJC
Best Trading Analytics Platform - BestExHub
Best Agency Broker Technology Suite - Linear Investments
Best Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite - Optiq® by Euronext
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - Eflow Global
Best Trade-Reporting Solution - IHS Markit
Best Buy-Side EMS - SS&C Eze
Best Sell-Side EMS - Quod Financial
Best Sell-Side OMS - PrimeXM
Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets - smartTrade Technologies
Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets - UBS Bond Port
Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities, Derivatives) - Tradecope by Netcope Technologies, a.s.
Best Smart Order Routing System - BTON Financial
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Itiviti
Best Time-Stamping/Latency Measurement System - Exablaze
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - PICO Corvil Analytics
Best High Performance Network Services – Options Technology
Editor's Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business - EOSE