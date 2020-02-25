A-Team Group Names 2020 TradingTech Insight Europe Award Winners

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Awards during a celebratory drinks reception following its TradingTech Summit in London today.

London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2020



The awards were presented to winning organisations by Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group. He said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2020 TTI Europe Awards and thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers.”



Award categories this year ranged from Best Machine-Readable News Supplier; Overall Market Data Provider; Trading Analytics Platform; Trade-Reporting Solution to Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets, Best Smart Order Routing System, Best High-Performance Network Services, and Editor's Choice Award for Innovative Early Stage Business. A complete list of winners can be found below.



For more information on the A-Team 2020 TradingTech Insight Europe Awards visit http://bit.ly/TTIEuropeAwards2020



A-Team Group 2020 TradingTech Insight Europe award winners



Best Low-Latency Data Feed – Direct - QuantHouse

Best Low-Latency Data Feed – Managed - Vela

Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - Refinitiv Real-Time in the Cloud

Best Software-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - Redline Trading Solutions

Best Hardware-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - tecnologika

Best High Performance Market Access Solution - Enyx - nxAccess

Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones Newswires

Best Alternative Data Consolidator - Crux Informatics

Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution - Cloud9 Technologies and IPC Systems

Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - BMLL Technologies

Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment - Fixnetix

Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - PICO

Best Overall Market Data Provider - Quincy Extreme Data powered by McKay Brothers

Best Market Data Inventory Platform - Calero-MDSL

Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - CJC

Best Trading Analytics Platform - BestExHub

Best Agency Broker Technology Suite - Linear Investments

Best Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite - Optiq® by Euronext

Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - Eflow Global

Best Trade-Reporting Solution - IHS Markit

Best Buy-Side EMS - SS&C Eze

Best Sell-Side EMS - Quod Financial

Best Sell-Side OMS - PrimeXM

Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets - smartTrade Technologies

Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets - UBS Bond Port

Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities, Derivatives) - Tradecope by Netcope Technologies, a.s.

Best Smart Order Routing System - BTON Financial

Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Itiviti

Best Time-Stamping/Latency Measurement System - Exablaze

Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - PICO Corvil Analytics

Best High Performance Network Services – Options Technology

