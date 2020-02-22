All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning Earns 2019 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Press Releases All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning Press Release

All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2019.

Independence, MO, February 22, 2020 --(



“Service pros that receive our Angie’s List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2019 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.



All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning has been listed on Angie’s List since 2015. This is the third year in a row that All Clear DVC has received this honor.



Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



For over two decades Angie’s List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie’s List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.



All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning is a local business serving the greater Kansas City metro area. All Clear DVC employs some of the best technicians in the business with years of experience in both residential and commercial dryer vent cleaning.



Contact:

Kelly Anderson

Business Manager

Dan Millman

816-877-9116



www.allcleardvc.com



