First British-Indian Female Listed in World’s Top 30 Coaches 2020

Global Gurus is a well-established international organisation that independently researches, studies and identifies remarkable leaders. They are chosen purely for their contribution to their field and the impact they make. The final ranking is then decided by a public vote.



Jhajharia has been making headlines for years and this is not the only forum in which she has been recognised for her contributions to coaching. This latest accolade comes on the tail of being named CEO Monthly’s Most Outstanding Business Woman of the Year in 2019 and appearing on the cover of Business Woman magazine in October 2019.



Jhajharia’s other notable awards have included winning two Stevie® Awards (hailed as the ‘Oscars of the business world’), bfa HSBC Franchisee of the Year awards, Coaching Association (APCTC) Award in Recognition of Coaching Services, and the Encouraging Women into Franchising Awards for Woman Franchisee of the Year.



“I am deeply honoured to have been recognised for the third year by the GlobalGurus team and voters,” Jhajharia said. “As always, this isn’t just recognition of my own efforts, it highlights the work of my team and my clients. Their individual consistent motivation to beat their own personal bests is how we have all become stronger, more stable, and more sustainable businesses.”



Jhajharia has been ranked as “Inspirational” by GlobalGurus, recognising her rise from novice coach in a foreign country to becoming a powerhouse business leader, all while also being a committed and involved mother and wife.



Jhajharia began her ActionCOACH franchise in 2008, shortly after arriving in Britain from India. This was her first foray into coaching, and she was an immediate star, winning Coach of the Year awards every year. In 2019 she was inducted into the ActionCOACH Hall of Fame after over a decade of only increasing growth and success.



She has now expanded her entrepreneurial repertoire, extending her services to higher-level consulting, while simultaneous managing a portfolio of businesses she has acquired. She is a respected speaker, having delivered keynotes at events such as the Business Show and Going Global. She has also written an Amazon bestseller, Sparks: Ideas to Ignite Business Growth and she and her team use the framework within that book to help a small number of hand-picked clients reach their business goals.



For more information on Shweta Jhajharia or her coaching and consulting services, please email her marketing team at marketing@growthidea.co.uk or call 020 7627 1234.



