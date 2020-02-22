Jenny Fitzpatrick Joins Amatus Health as Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management

Press Releases Amatus Health Press Release

Amatus Health is a nationally accredited behavioral healthcare system, offering treatment for drug and alcohol addiction as well as co-occurring mental health disorders in facilities across the country. To learn more visit amatushealth.com. Baltimore, MD, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jenny Fitzpatrick joins Amatus Health’s as the company’s new Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. A Maryland native, Fitzpatrick brings 28 years of local healthcare revenue cycle management experience to the company, including 8 years of experience in the behavioral health field while working for Sheppard Pratt.In her role, Fitzpatrick will oversee the revenue cycle for each state with an Amatus Recovery Center; Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Hampshire, Ohio and Texas. She says she is most excited to use her established management experience in order to help both the company and the patients.“I come from the corporate world and the way we do things here is not corporate,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s all about the patient, and not the bottom line, although that is still important.”Amatus Recovery Centers COO Michael Silberman believes bringing a seasoned revenue cycle management professional, such as Fitzpatrick, into the company will set the structure for a strong and stable future.“Amatus is growing quickly,” Silberman said. “So far we’ve been able to lay down the foundation for continued growth. Jenny will be an asset in making sure we use the resources we have to build sustainable structure for our company to thrive.”Fitzpatrick began her position in early February, and so far is comforted by the company’s ambition and workplace culture.“It is very refreshing to have people who are nice and warm and want to work together,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m looking forward to seeing this company grow.”Amatus Health is a nationally accredited behavioral healthcare system, offering treatment for drug and alcohol addiction as well as co-occurring mental health disorders in facilities across the country. To learn more visit amatushealth.com. Contact Information Amatus Health

