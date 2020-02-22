Boundary Systems to Open Training Facility for PTC Software in Holland, MI

Press Releases Boundary Systems Press Release

Holland, MI Training Facility will offer classes in Creo (CAD), Windchill (PLM), Arbortext, Vuforia, Thingworx, and more.

Cleveland, OH, February 22, 2020 --(



BSYS, headquartered in Cleveland, OH, has training centers throughout the US and Europe. Adding the location in Holland, MI is in direct response to a growing need based on growth of PTC software products in the Michigan area.



“Having a location in Holland allows us to tend immediately to PTC customers’ growing training needs as their business expands. We have a unique opportunity to service these customers with the unmatched expertise of our engineers and certified trainers,” says Ian Kimbrell, founder, owner and CEO of Boundary Systems.



The training facility will be located on Hope College campus and will be offering a variety of training classes specializing in the particulars of PTC products such as Creo (CAD), Windchill (PLM), Arbortext, Vuforia, Thingworx, and many more.



About Boundary Systems

Nicole Dahringer

440-274-0291



boundarysys.com



