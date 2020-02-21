Sherrie Boutwell, Partner with Boutwell Fay LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s SECURE Act is Here: The Pros and Cons Explored Live Webcast



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/secure-act-is-here/



About Sherrie Boutwell



Sherrie Boutwell has focused for thirty years in the areas of employee benefits law and ERISA, with an emphasis on retirement and deferred compensation plans. Sherrie has extensive experience and is a highly sought-after speaker/writer/advisor on employee benefits topics. Sherrie takes pride in bringing a practical and down to earth approach to resolving complex benefits issues involving qualified plans, non-qualified plans and health and welfare plans.



About Boutwell Fay LLP



Boutwell Fay LLP is a women-owned law firm specializing in employee benefits and ERISA. Their practice areas include Qualified and Non-Qualified Plans, Health and Welfare Plans, Plan Correction and Government Audits, Fiduciary and ERISA Consulting and ERISA Claims and Disputes.



The firm provides legal counsel to a broad range of businesses, consulting and financial services firms. Their clients include government agencies, private employers, plan service providers, financial institutions and pension plans. They serve closely held and public companies of all sizes, with plans ranging from 10 to thousands of participants.



The Firm’s dedication to their clients includes a commitment to provide practical and cost-effective solutions to complex legal problems. Boutwell Fay LLP has focused on keeping overhead low and staffing lean. This enables the Firm to work in a more efficient manner and pass the resultant savings to their clients.



Abstract



President Donald Trump signed the Setting Every Family Up for Retirement (SECURE) Act into law last December 2019 as part of the year-end spending bill. Comprising of nearly 30 provisions, the SECURE Act implements various measures aimed at improving retirement security across the country. It also includes significant requirements designed to increase access to tax-advantaged accounts, as well as an easier avenue for small and medium-sized companies to draw up pension plans.



The SECURE Act is considered as the most sweeping retirement legislation in decades. However, with the changes taking place, potential challenges and risks which may pose legal consequences must also be expected.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the SECURE Act. Speakers will present the pros, cons and potential issues under the newly signed law. They will also provide an outlook that will help concerned individuals to properly navigate these changes.



Key Issues:



• An Overview of the SECURE Act

• Major Changes and Implication

• Pros and Cons

• Issues and Challenges

• Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



