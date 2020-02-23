Timothy Speiss, Partner with EisnerAmper LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s SECURE Act is Here: The Pros and Cons Explored Live Webcast



New York, NY, February 23, 2020 --(



About Timothy Speiss



Timothy Speiss is Co-Leader of the firm’s Personal Wealth Advisors Group. He chairs the firm’s Asia Practice and is a member of the firm’s community service group, EisnerAmper Cares. Tim has more than 30 years of experience in providing comprehensive tax planning and related investment, compensation, and financial planning services to senior executives and board members of Fortune 100 publicly held companies, Forbes 400 families, and privately held businesses and owners including celebrities and owners of professional sports teams.



Prior to joining the firm, Tim was a Partner with a Big 4 accounting firm and served as Partner-in-Charge of their New York Metro and Northeast Area Private Client Advisory Practice.



Tim is a frequent speaker and author on topics of tax and financial planning, executive compensation, charitable giving, and related matters. He has lectured in various university graduate programs and regularly provides commentary on tax, investment and legislative matters to television, radio, and print media, including CNBC, Bloomberg and Forbes.



Tim serves on the boards of, and regularly advises, numerous charitable and educational organizations and capital campaign initiatives.



About EisnerAmper LLP



EisnerAmper LLP is a premier accounting and business advisory services firm and is among the largest in the United States. The firm provides a comprehensive set of private business services to closely held companies, high-net-worth individuals and families. This full menu of services includes tax planning and compliance, investment planning, international wealth advisory services, family business transition and succession planning, trusts and estate planning, cash flow and asset protection planning. EisnerAmper also provides a unique set of outsourced family office services, making it possible for you to focus on your core business while we handle the accounting and finance functions. Our deep expertise includes providing you with the timely and accurate management information and financial reporting necessary to run your business without incurring the overhead of additional accounting personnel. Headquartered in New York City, EisnerAmper maintains offices across the United States as well as internationally in the United Kingdom, India, Singapore, Ireland, and Israel.



Abstract



President Donald Trump signed the Setting Every Family Up for Retirement (SECURE) Act into law last December 2019 as part of the year-end spending bill. Comprising of nearly 30 provisions, the SECURE Act implements various measures aimed at improving retirement security across the country. It also includes significant requirements designed to increase access to tax-advantaged accounts, as well as an easier avenue for small and medium-sized companies to draw up pension plans.



The SECURE Act is considered as the most sweeping retirement legislation in decades. However, with the changes taking place, potential challenges and risks which may pose legal consequences must also be expected.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the SECURE Act. Speakers will present the pros, cons and potential issues under the newly signed law. They will also provide an outlook that will help concerned individuals to properly navigate these changes.



Key Issues:



• An Overview of the SECURE Act

• Major Changes and Implication

• Pros and Cons

• Issues and Challenges

• Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



