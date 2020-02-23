

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Finalized Volcker Rule Amendments: Regulatory and Compliance Issues Explored

New York, NY, February 23, 2020 --(



Event Synopsis:



In this live webcast, thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will explain how resolve a range of healthcare conflicts quickly and efficiently through mediation and arbitration. Participants will take away a greater understanding of how to make these processes work for their organizations and clients, with tips for their particular needs.



As the healthcare system in the US adapts to fundamental shifts in organizational composition, reimbursement, and the scope and means of delivering care, the potential for costly and debilitating conflicts is widespread, impairing individual and organization performance and creating systemic stress. Health care providers, executives and their counsel who understand how to minimize the costs and consequences of conflict will improve function and financial performance in their areas of responsibility.



These challenges call for evolving ideas and ways of addressing disputes. Alternatives to the court system, especially mediation and arbitration, play a critical role in addressing a wide variety of disputes within the system. These processes too must adapt to serve the new realities of how health care is delivered, most importantly the need for individuals and organizations to address conflicts quickly and efficiently so they can continue to work effectively together to address patients’ needs.



Key topics include:



Practical and specific Application of Arbitration and Mediation to Healthcare Disputes, Compared to Alternatives

The Key Advantages for both the Individuals and Organization Offered through Alternative processes

Most suitable and effective situations for Mediation, and how to make the most of the process

Most important ingredients of a Successful Arbitration

How to Craft the Most Effective ADR Agreement in Healthcare

ADR in Physician Business/Employment Disputes



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Peter Benner

Attorney

Benner Resolutions



Geoff Drucker

Senior Manager, Dispute Resolution Service

American Health Lawyers Association



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/finalized-volcker-rule-amendments/



About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.



Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry. New York, NY, February 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Finalized Volcker Rule Amendments: Regulatory and Compliance Issues Explored. This two-hour event is scheduled on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).Event Synopsis:In this live webcast, thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will explain how resolve a range of healthcare conflicts quickly and efficiently through mediation and arbitration. Participants will take away a greater understanding of how to make these processes work for their organizations and clients, with tips for their particular needs.As the healthcare system in the US adapts to fundamental shifts in organizational composition, reimbursement, and the scope and means of delivering care, the potential for costly and debilitating conflicts is widespread, impairing individual and organization performance and creating systemic stress. Health care providers, executives and their counsel who understand how to minimize the costs and consequences of conflict will improve function and financial performance in their areas of responsibility.These challenges call for evolving ideas and ways of addressing disputes. Alternatives to the court system, especially mediation and arbitration, play a critical role in addressing a wide variety of disputes within the system. These processes too must adapt to serve the new realities of how health care is delivered, most importantly the need for individuals and organizations to address conflicts quickly and efficiently so they can continue to work effectively together to address patients’ needs.Key topics include:Practical and specific Application of Arbitration and Mediation to Healthcare Disputes, Compared to AlternativesThe Key Advantages for both the Individuals and Organization Offered through Alternative processesMost suitable and effective situations for Mediation, and how to make the most of the processMost important ingredients of a Successful ArbitrationHow to Craft the Most Effective ADR Agreement in HealthcareADR in Physician Business/Employment DisputesSpeakers/Faculty PanelPeter BennerAttorneyBenner ResolutionsGeoff DruckerSenior Manager, Dispute Resolution ServiceAmerican Health Lawyers AssociationFor an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/finalized-volcker-rule-amendments/About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast SeriesThe Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group