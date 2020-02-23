Home Care Organizations Invited to Advertise on Long-Term Care Insurance Association Website

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

"Most long-term care is provided in the home setting and finding competent, trained and quality aides can be a daunting task," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance industry group. The organization announced that it will accept a limited number of banner ads on the Association's website.



"We know that consumers are going online for a wide range of information and we know those visiting the Association's consumer webpages do look for home care providers," Slome notes.



"The only banner ads that we allow on the consumer pages are from national home care providers that provide home care assistance on a 24-hour home care or hourly home care basis. This is a beneficial service to consumers."



The Association announced that banner ads would be available for the cost of $400 for the year. "The income helps us defray some of our website maintenance costs," Slome shares. "We really do this because we know there's a need for this information." Banner ads are only available to national home care organizations. "This isn't an arrangement that would be mutually beneficial for local or even regional entities," Slome suggests.



Contact Information American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



