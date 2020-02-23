Platinum Educational Group Announce New CIO

Press Releases Platinum Educational Group Press Release

Online Testing, Scheduling, Competency Tracking, and Compliance Reporting Industry Leader for EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health professions Announces Key Promotion. Eric Pike, CIO, to Lead Development Team to New Heights.

Grand Rapids, MI, February 23, 2020 --(



Mr. Pike has had over 25 years of development and technology experience. Before becoming CIO, Eric was Platinum’s Senior Developer, and had been instrumental in the development of the adaptive and group testing features of EMSTesting.com and PlatinumTests.com. Beside his extensive background as a software developer, Eric has held similar tech leadership positions as Development Team Lead at RPI/Mitsubishi NA, IS Manager at Art Optical, and CTO at Springthrough Consulting.



“Mr. Pike brings with him a notable amount of development experience and qualities that will positively impact and support our growth strategy,” stated CEO Jason Jensen. He continued, “With his intricate knowledge and expertise of our company, its mission, and its vision, there was no other candidate for this position than Eric. We are excited about his concepts and ideas for moving us forward in 2020 and beyond.”



Some developments in the making at Platinum that Eric is leading includes:



- An interactive online platform for Platinum customers to make suggestions and track it through the pipeline to fruition.

- Continued customization to PlatinumPlanner.com for Allied Health professions competency tracking & compliance reporting.

- Continued expansion of PlatinumTests.com, the online Computer Adaptive Testing solution for nursing institutions & students.



“I’m excited at the chance to implement new ideas, processes, and initiatives for our customers. I’m looking forward to our continued advancement in technology and end-user growth,” stated Platinum’s new Chief Information Officer, Eric Pike.



For further information, contact Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson at marketing@platinumed.com.



Jeremy Johnson

616-818-7877



www.platinumed.com



