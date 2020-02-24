BCI Skills Center Offers Manufacturing Employment Classes

Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

Nonprofit's vocational training facility offers job opportunities to adults with disabilities

St. Louis, MO, February 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BCI Skills Center, a first-of-its-kind vocational training facility for adults with disabilities that partners with local businesses to create custom programs, will hold its spring manufacturing class beginning Mon., March 23 through Fri., May 15. The eight-week class is open to a total of 10 students, five for the morning session from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and five in the afternoon from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Classes are held at the BCI Skills Center located at 2026 Trade Center Dr. in St. Peters, MO.Upon graduation, students move directly into production team member positions at True Manufacturing where their starting salary is $13.75 per hour. True Manufacturing, which is located in St. Peters, MO., is a leader in the commercial refrigeration industry. The company has generously donated all the equipment to BCI Skills Center to create this program and replicate its work setting.Students will learn how to perform final preparation tasks, unit and cabinet assembly and subassembly of True's commercial refrigeration units. Students will master various in-demand soft skills such as effective communication with supervisors and peers, time management, independent work, and interviewing skills. Cammie Shepherd, Community Employment Supervisor at BCI Skills, is the instructor for the class.All BCI programs are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International, which assures a commitment to program and service quality with a focus on the satisfaction of those served.Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit's Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, MO., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs.Registration is required since space is limited. For more information, call (636) 875-5251.The BCI Skills Center receives funding from the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board of St. Charles County (DDRB). The DDRB is a public taxing entity, commonly known as a "Senate Bill 40 Board," which enters into funding contracts with agencies that serve individuals with developmental disabilities in St. Charles County.

