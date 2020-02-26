Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Crimson Interactive Press Release

Receive press releases from Crimson Interactive: By Email RSS Feeds: Ex-Network 18 HR Head, Ashish Pinto, Joins Crimson Interactive as Head of HR

Dr. Pinto comes with over two decades of professional experience from a range of diverse corporations.

Mumbai, India, February 26, 2020 --(



Armed with more than 23 years of experience in the field of HR across various industries, Dr. Pinto will be managing all HR functions – from talent acquisition and management to HR analytics and business partnering.



Dr. Pinto has piloted workplace and people agendas for globally dynamic organizations like Aon Financial Services, Network 18 Media, Balaji Telefilms, Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd., and Capgemini. His expertise lies in Organization Design & Effectiveness, Talent Development, HR Transformation, Change, and Digital Innovation. Besides his extensive experience in HR, Dr. Pinto also brings unique qualifications to the role, with a PhD from Symbiosis International University and an MBA from NMIMS.



Commenting on the appointment, Sharad Mittal, CEO, Crimson Interactive, said, “It is our constant endeavor to build Crimson as an engaging and empowering workplace. As a member of Crimson’s leadership team, Ashish will play a vital role in working towards this goal. I am confident that under his HR leadership, we will continue to build a culture that attracts and retains the best talent.”



“I respect and admire Crimson's commitment to employee work/life balance, employee benefits, diversity, and inclusiveness,” said Dr. Pinto. “I know the people at Crimson thrive in a different type of environment - one that feeds their innate curiosity to learn. I am eager to use my experience and knowledge to make this dynamic work environment the very best it can be.”



About Crimson Interactive (https://www.crimsoni.com/)



Crimson Interactive is a multinational corporation and a global leader in consulting and language services. Crimson has offices in key knowledge centers around the world, spanning four continents and 15 countries. Our global workforce of more than 3,000 scientists, researchers, linguists, software developers, and publishing industry veterans have extensive knowledge and unsurpassed experience in a wide range of disciplines. Using their expertise in linguistics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, Crimson has developed a robust ecosystem of services and cutting-edge AI products for researchers, publishers, societies, universities, and government research bodies. Crimson’s collaboration and long-rooted association with scientific journal publishers and key opinion leaders have enabled us in facilitating world-class scientific communication for our researchers. Crimson is associated with over 2 million researchers in more than 125 countries and has enhanced their research output and partnered in their publication success. Our global footprint and partnership approach at global and regional levels make us the most trusted partner in the research community. Mumbai, India, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Crimson Interactive, a multinational corporation and a global leader in consulting and language services, is very excited to announce that Dr. Ashish Pinto, the former head of Human Resources at India's leading news network - Network 18, will be joining the Crimson team.Armed with more than 23 years of experience in the field of HR across various industries, Dr. Pinto will be managing all HR functions – from talent acquisition and management to HR analytics and business partnering.Dr. Pinto has piloted workplace and people agendas for globally dynamic organizations like Aon Financial Services, Network 18 Media, Balaji Telefilms, Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd., and Capgemini. His expertise lies in Organization Design & Effectiveness, Talent Development, HR Transformation, Change, and Digital Innovation. Besides his extensive experience in HR, Dr. Pinto also brings unique qualifications to the role, with a PhD from Symbiosis International University and an MBA from NMIMS.Commenting on the appointment, Sharad Mittal, CEO, Crimson Interactive, said, “It is our constant endeavor to build Crimson as an engaging and empowering workplace. As a member of Crimson’s leadership team, Ashish will play a vital role in working towards this goal. I am confident that under his HR leadership, we will continue to build a culture that attracts and retains the best talent.”“I respect and admire Crimson's commitment to employee work/life balance, employee benefits, diversity, and inclusiveness,” said Dr. Pinto. “I know the people at Crimson thrive in a different type of environment - one that feeds their innate curiosity to learn. I am eager to use my experience and knowledge to make this dynamic work environment the very best it can be.”About Crimson Interactive (https://www.crimsoni.com/)Crimson Interactive is a multinational corporation and a global leader in consulting and language services. Crimson has offices in key knowledge centers around the world, spanning four continents and 15 countries. Our global workforce of more than 3,000 scientists, researchers, linguists, software developers, and publishing industry veterans have extensive knowledge and unsurpassed experience in a wide range of disciplines. Using their expertise in linguistics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, Crimson has developed a robust ecosystem of services and cutting-edge AI products for researchers, publishers, societies, universities, and government research bodies. Crimson’s collaboration and long-rooted association with scientific journal publishers and key opinion leaders have enabled us in facilitating world-class scientific communication for our researchers. Crimson is associated with over 2 million researchers in more than 125 countries and has enhanced their research output and partnered in their publication success. Our global footprint and partnership approach at global and regional levels make us the most trusted partner in the research community. Contact Information Enago

Tony O'Rourke

+44 7716 585060



www.crimsoni.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Crimson Interactive Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend