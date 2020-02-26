Dunlap Industries, Inc. Names Recipient of Above and Beyond Award

Press Releases Dunlap Industries Inc. Press Release

Dunlap, TN, February 26, 2020 -- Each year a Dunlap Industries employee is recognized by their peers as the individual who has most consistently and extraordinarily demonstrated the willingness to do whatever it takes to satisfy the customer's needs.

This year, Tammy Cagle is the recipient of the Above & Beyond award. As a quality assurance technician, Tammy insures that the customer's orders are produced meeting internal, as well as customer specific, requirements and are shipped correctly. Her knowledge and 37 years of experience along with her natural concern for others and willingness to do whatever it takes to satisfy the customer help her excel at her job and are reflective of why she received this recognition. Tammy notices when things change with a customer's usage and this is invaluable, especially when the change is not intentional and this was the case several times this year. Her alertness helped save the customers from losing money and time or even worse. She is always thinking about how to help support the customer and sales. She helps wherever she is needed including working extra hours, covering for her teammates, pulling others together for a project or working in other departments. She is a great example of the many employees nominated and worthy of this award. Dunlap Industries Inc. is thankful and proud that Tammy Cagle is a member of the Dunlap Industries Inc. team.

About Dunlap Industries, Inc.

Dunlap Industries, Inc. is an American owned manufacturer and distributor of zippers, thread, hook and loop and related textile trim. We are dedicated to ensuring our customer's satisfaction by providing the service and attention they deserve and need. Our mission is striving to offer something that is special and unique by being the best service and value provider in the industry. We are determined to do our best so you can do your best.

