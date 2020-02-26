Digital Defense, Inc. Names Bob Layton as Chief Revenue Officer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Defense Inc. Press Release

Digital Defense, Inc. today announced the appointment of Bob Layton as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO). In this new role, Bob will be responsible for leading Digital Defense’s marketing, sales and business development efforts to support the company’s next phase of growth and its expanding go-to-market plans.

San Antonio, TX, February 26, 2020 --



Digital Defense, Inc. today announced the appointment of Bob Layton as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO). In this new role, Bob will be responsible for leading Digital Defense’s marketing, sales and business development efforts to support the company’s next phase of growth and its expanding go-to-market plans.



"Bob has a proven ability to develop and lead high performing, results driven organizations,” said Larry Hurtado, president and CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. “His addition to our team, and the creation of the chief revenue officer position at Digital Defense, reflects our continued focus on accelerated growth. The alignment of our global sales and marketing organization will enable us to drive further expansion and deliver increased value to our partner organizations."



“Digital Defense’s unique solutions for MSPs, enterprises, mid-market and SMB clients, and an industry leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) for client satisfaction and proof of value through a vulnerability ‘GPA’ scorecard, make this an enormously attractive opportunity,” said Bob Layton. “I’m excited to join the team and help usher continued growth.”



Most recently, Layton was with a Main Street Capital Portfolio Company focused on delivering flexible hybrid cloud managed services and SaaS business transformation where he served as senior vice president, sales and marketing at Centre Technologies. Prior to that, he was at Alert Logic where his accomplishments included a global re-launch of the partner program resulting in year-over-year (YoY) bookings growth and platform consumption on AWS and Azure platforms by more than 2X. Prior to those positions, he led sales and marketing organizations in venture capital backed start-ups and well-established firms leaving behind a trail of successful sales growth.



Attendees can stop by the Digital Defense (Booth #N6378) at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA on February 24-28, 2020 to meet with Bob and learn more about Digital Defense and how the company remains keenly focused on the human element, empowering the people in charge of protecting their organizations’ networks and sensitive data, and to learn about their new Frontline.Cloud™ enhancements.



About Digital Defense

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep™ (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as 2018 Global Vulnerability Management Customer Value Leadership Award, #10 ranking in Black Book Market Research's list of Compliance & Risk Management Solutions, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star rating.



Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.



Contacts:

Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations

mbecce@mrb-pr.com

732-758-1100



Meg Grant

Digital Defense, Inc.

meg.grant@digitaldefense.com

