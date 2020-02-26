Robert Chamberlain, Chairman and CEO at Applied Health Analytics, Named a 2020 InCharge Leader by Nashville Medical News

Press Releases Applied Health Analytics Press Release

Nashville, TN, February 26, 2020 --(



The InCharge Leaders list was developed by Nashville Medical News as a definitive list of healthcare leaders in Middle Tennessee. Those who are named to the list are recognized as thought leaders who help keep Nashville’s $92 billion healthcare industry moving forward.



Robert Chamberlain was selected to the list for his 30 years of experience working with employers and health systems across the United States. He is well-known in the Nashville area for his work at Applied Health Analytics where he directs company vision, and leads strategic partnerships and investor relations.



Robert is a frequent speaker on entrepreneurialism and successful payer-provider partnerships and has authored numerous articles which have appeared in publications such as The Tennessean, Healthcare Financial Management Magazine, Benefits & Compensation Digest, Health Management Technology and Modern Healthcare.



Nashville Business Journal twice named Robert a Healthcare Hero and named Applied Health Analytics as one of the 30 fastest growing small businesses in 2014. Under his leadership, Applied Health Analytics was selected as a 2017 20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solution Provider by CIOReview and named a finalist for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurial Center’s 2014 NEXT Awards, which celebrates excellence in business and entrepreneurship.



“I am humbled and honored to receive recognition from such a distinguished source as the Nashville Medical News,” said Robert Chamberlain, Chairman and CEO at Applied Health Analytics. “I am proud to be part of the thriving Nashville healthcare community and am committed to providing the growth and innovation vital to its success.”



The healthcare industry is evolving in an exciting direction. Increasingly, health systems are embracing risk as they seek to manage the wellbeing of populations one member at a time. This new paradigm calls for technology that places meaningful information at the hands of physicians, nurse navigators, health coaches and care managers. Applied Health Analytics' suite of applications makes complex data simple and enhances member impact by providing seamless data interoperability across single software platform.

Celena Barton

615-678-1309



www.appliedhealth.net



