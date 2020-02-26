Seth Knolhoff Joins Davidson Realty’s World Golf Village Team

Press Releases The Davidson Companies Press Release

Seth Knolhoff has joined Davidson Realty's team of agents in World Golf Village.

St. Augustine, FL, February 26, 2020 --(



"Seth has a great knack for connecting with people and an appreciation for our area that really shines through to his customers," said Sherry Davidson, President of Davidson Realty. “We’re happy to have him on our team.”



Knolhoff attended Eastern Illinois University where he played football and earned a degree in biology. After graduating, he taught biology in Illinois and, after relocating to St. Augustine in 2016, continued teaching as well as coaching football and basketball. An avid people person, Knolhoff has also guided wine tasting tours in historic St. Augustine.



As a new Realtor, Knolhoff looks forward to creating a superior experience for buyers and sellers throughout the area. He works out of Davidson’s World Golf Village office.



Visit Davidson Realty online at www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com to search available properties and get to know Davidson’s team of agents.



About Davidson Realty, Inc.

