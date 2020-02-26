The Barn Stories Podcast: The Entertaining Side of EQUUS

Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Boulder, CO, February 26, 2020 --(



Hosted by EQUUS Editor Laurie Prinz and EQUUS Managing Editor Christine Barakat, the bi-weekly Barn Stories Podcast features a professional voice actor reading True Tales, Back Pages and essays published in EQUUS over the years.



Each episode begins with a brief discussion of the article to be featured, followed by a reading of the story. “We designed the podcast to entertain listeners on the drive out to the barn or perhaps as they muck out stalls,” says Laurie Prinz.



So far, Barn Stories has featured stories touching on a wide variety of topics, such as a long ago encounter with a famous family (“The Rockefellers Owe Me Two Dollars,” episode 2), a heartwarming holiday tale (“Home For Christmas” episode 4) and a rascally dog who works his way into a horsewoman’s heart (“Where He Belongs,” episode 5).



Find the Barn Stories Podcast episode outlines online at https://soundcloud.com/user-608564176.



Listen to the Barn Stories Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and many more.



About Active Interest Media, Inc.

