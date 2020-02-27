Blue Sky Business Resources Welcomes Michael Winterburn as the Vice President of Elevate

Press Releases Blue Sky Business Resources Press Release

Sandy, UT, February 27, 2020 --



Michael has over 20 years of professional experience in sales, marketing and organizational development. He brings this experience from the Fortune 500, small businesses, universities, and entrepreneurs. Michael shares this experience in his book: Thinking Big – 12 Secrets for Small Business Owners That Will Grow Your Profits.



“Michael brings tremendous experience and passion to the team. Together we look forward to expanding the Elevate summits to generate greater positive impact for entrepreneurs and trusted advisors across the nation.” - Troy Tucker, CEO of Blue Sky Business Resources.



Elevate: The Summit for Maximizing Business Value is a forum for M&A education providing tools, techniques, and insights to help entrepreneurs and their trusted advisors achieve lasting positive impact on their businesses.



