Gravity Digital Wins ADDY Award for Video and Social Media Advertising

Video and Social Campaign Drives Visibility and Growth for Sandstone Health

Conroe, TX, February 27, 2020 --(



The award, a Silver ADDY for Best Internet Commercial, was the result of Gravity Digital’s creative that netted Sandstone Health 82% growth in website traffic and 120% increase in appointment requests along with a 148% increase in branded searches.



“When the guys at Gravity presented the idea of the Sandstone Way video, there was no hesitation on my part. I trust their creativity and professionalism, and it has really paid off big time!” said Sandstone Health CEO Dr. Tony DeRamus.



Gravity Digital is known for combining entertainment and marketing, and that quite often means humor. “People have become numb to marketing messages on social media. You have to earn the right to sell to someone these days - by grabbing their attention and connecting on a human level. That's actually very exciting for us because it means we get to flex our creative muscles, which is our favorite thing to do,” said Gravity Digital Creative Director Matt Brannon.



Casey O’Quinn, Gravity Digital’s Founder echoed that sentiment, “We appreciate clients like Sandstone Health that allow us to bring wild ideas that push the envelope creatively. Overall, the campaign has generated tremendous results. To be recognized by your peers with an ADDY for your creative is quite prestigious. I’m certainly proud of everyone involved.”



About Gravity Digital

Gravity Digital is where Entertainment meets Marketing. Their clients span a wide range of industries including healthcare, retail, consumer products, and more. They’ve been telling stories for 20 years and help clients build their brands and generate results. Visit gravitydigital.com to learn more.



About Sandstone Health

What started as a chiropractic practice, has become one of the fastest growing medical practices in the Greater Houston area. Sandstone Health's specialties include Chiropractic, Family Medicine, Regenerative Medicine, and Neurofeedback with locations in The Woodlands, Woodforest, Spring, Conroe, Montgomery, and Magnolia.

Casey O'Quinn

936-588-2882



https://gravitydigital.com



