Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Fast and Reliable Network Solution for Railway Electrification

A system integrator needed to integrate the railway substations SCADA system in Asia. In the project, 18 substations are required to be updated and the monitor data needed to be integrated and transmit to the main control station. Korenix has provided reliable data transmission solution to transmit and monitor the data from the RTU. Through a L3 Ethernet switch in the upper level, the data will be integrated and send to the main station through fiber.

Taipei, Taiwan, February 28, 2020 --(

A system integrator needed to integrate the railway substations SCADA system in Asia. In the project, 18 substations are required to be updated and the monitor data needed to be integrated and transmit to the main control station. Korenix has provided reliable data transmission solution to transmit and monitor the data from the RTU. Through a L3 Ethernet switch in the upper level, the data will be integrated and send to the main station through fiber. Also, PoE devices and grounded system for the SCADA system are required. The SCADA system grounding system must be independent from the substation grounding station.



Solution

To achieve the rail electrification network application, Korenix offered a variety of products with EN50121-4 and IEC 61850-3 that can ensure reliable rail electrification network.



To upgrade existing SCADA network system and strengthens its remote control across south sub-stations in real time. In each related sub-station, the monitoring signal should connect to RTU (remote terminal unit) to centralize its electrification network synchronically to main stations so that Korenix offered a solution which comprises topology planning, product selection, how to set up different level of network connecting to its signal and system redundancy suggestion.



In addition, the distance between stations are at least 10 KM, to ensure reliable data transmission, fiber transmission is required. A JetNet6828 is a core switch built within each station and transmit data through fiber. Moreover, Korenix JetNet 6828, certificated with EN50121-4, IEC 61850-3, is connected to JetNet 5620G-4C which collects real time data from RTU and camera in each sub-station to main station through synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH). Then all signals will transmit to SCADA network system in central electric power distribution train center through SDH optical network.



As JetNet 6828 is an industrial 28G L3 Full Gigabit Managed Ethernet Switch with 16GTX plus 8GbE COMBO RJ-45/SFP ports and 4G SFP ports, its advanced cyber redundancy such as MSR, SuperChain, ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, its IEEE 1588v2 PTP with HW time stamping, cyber security for example DHCP Snooping, IP Source Guard, Dynamic ARP Inspection, L2/L3/L4 Access Control List (ACL) and isolated redundant power inputs with universal design.



Thus, they not only help their customer perform its rail electrification system but the solution they offer is also able to adjust for topology change in the future.



All applied products have the trackside certification and are able to withstand vibrations, operating temperature ranges from -40 to 70°C and harsh environments. Moreover, excellent after-sales service and warranty allows Korenix to help you develop reliable systems.



Why Korenix

1. Korenix network patented offers 5ms recovery time.

2. EtherNet/IP, Modbus/TCP, Korenix NMS management

3. IEC 61850-3, IEEE 1613, EN50121-4 compliance

4. Industrial design to overcome harsh environment.

5. Operating temperature is range from -40 to 75°C Taipei, Taiwan, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- IntroA system integrator needed to integrate the railway substations SCADA system in Asia. In the project, 18 substations are required to be updated and the monitor data needed to be integrated and transmit to the main control station. Korenix has provided reliable data transmission solution to transmit and monitor the data from the RTU. Through a L3 Ethernet switch in the upper level, the data will be integrated and send to the main station through fiber. Also, PoE devices and grounded system for the SCADA system are required. The SCADA system grounding system must be independent from the substation grounding station.SolutionTo achieve the rail electrification network application, Korenix offered a variety of products with EN50121-4 and IEC 61850-3 that can ensure reliable rail electrification network.To upgrade existing SCADA network system and strengthens its remote control across south sub-stations in real time. In each related sub-station, the monitoring signal should connect to RTU (remote terminal unit) to centralize its electrification network synchronically to main stations so that Korenix offered a solution which comprises topology planning, product selection, how to set up different level of network connecting to its signal and system redundancy suggestion.In addition, the distance between stations are at least 10 KM, to ensure reliable data transmission, fiber transmission is required. A JetNet6828 is a core switch built within each station and transmit data through fiber. Moreover, Korenix JetNet 6828, certificated with EN50121-4, IEC 61850-3, is connected to JetNet 5620G-4C which collects real time data from RTU and camera in each sub-station to main station through synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH). Then all signals will transmit to SCADA network system in central electric power distribution train center through SDH optical network.As JetNet 6828 is an industrial 28G L3 Full Gigabit Managed Ethernet Switch with 16GTX plus 8GbE COMBO RJ-45/SFP ports and 4G SFP ports, its advanced cyber redundancy such as MSR, SuperChain, ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, its IEEE 1588v2 PTP with HW time stamping, cyber security for example DHCP Snooping, IP Source Guard, Dynamic ARP Inspection, L2/L3/L4 Access Control List (ACL) and isolated redundant power inputs with universal design.Thus, they not only help their customer perform its rail electrification system but the solution they offer is also able to adjust for topology change in the future.All applied products have the trackside certification and are able to withstand vibrations, operating temperature ranges from -40 to 70°C and harsh environments. Moreover, excellent after-sales service and warranty allows Korenix to help you develop reliable systems.Why Korenix1. Korenix network patented offers 5ms recovery time.2. EtherNet/IP, Modbus/TCP, Korenix NMS management3. IEC 61850-3, IEEE 1613, EN50121-4 compliance4. Industrial design to overcome harsh environment.5. Operating temperature is range from -40 to 75°C Contact Information Korenix Technology

Sharon Liao

+886-2-8911-1000



www.korenix.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend