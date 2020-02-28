PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
a1qa Entered the List of the Global Outsourcing 100 Providers


The company was included in the rating of leading suppliers of outsourcing services according to an authoritative research resource.

Lakewood, CO, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) included a1qa in the Global Outsourcing 100 rating. This is a traditional list that unites leading companies in the outsourcing services segment. This ranking includes industry leaders and promising newcomers, service providers and consultants.

The goal of the IAOP is to create a reliable platform for global cooperation between companies. This is an international association that brings together customers, suppliers, and consultants. Such cooperation contributes to the professional growth and development of the industry and the improvement of business service models.

Since 2005, the IAOP has been researching the market annually to help companies find reliable partners for outsourced collaboration.

Experts evaluate the four most important characteristics of companies during compiling the rating: size and growth rate, customer reviews, company recognition, and senior management capabilities. The highest scores of experts are given to companies that demonstrate the greatest potential.

Dmitry Tishchenko, CMO at a1qa, said the following, “Our company is on the path of active growth and development. We deepen our expertise, actively exchange experience and evolve the QA industry. It is pleasant that the company’s activity was highly appreciated by international experts. Being in this rating is a pleasant reward and an incentive for further development.”

About company
a1qa has 17 years of real experience in providing QA and software testing services for customers around the world, including the Fortune 500 List residents. The company employs 800+ upscale QA engineers who successfully closed 1,500+ projects. The company's experts work with multiple industries. a1qa has headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, large R&D centers in Europe. The company quality management system is certified to ISO 9001: 2015.

Contact
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com

To get more information about the company’s QA services and software testing, please, visit www.a1qa.com.
