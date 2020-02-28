Dallas-Based The Skyline Agency Expands to Latin America

Press Releases The Skyline Agency Press Release

Designed to better facilitate clients and their growth throughout Latin America, these new offices add to the portfolio of possibilities that Skyline can offer.



“This is an exciting development for us as an agency,” said Andres Giraldo, Managing Partner. “We’ve had the opportunity to grow throughout the Americas over our many years, but these new offices really cement our presence.”



Based in Dallas, The Skyline Agency is a minority owned, forward thinking branding and design firm with specialties in lifestyle, fitness, wellness, food and beverage. It is with this recognized experience that Skyline is seeing a rise in demand in locations like Brazil and Colombia.



“The development of brands in these areas is growing in Latin America,” explained Giraldo. “I’m a native of Colombia and I travel regularly to assist our clients as they grow into these spaces. It’s thrilling to see as a both a business owner and a native to the area.”



The diversity among the over 30 employees who work for The Skyline Agency is exactly the path that Giraldo had from the beginning concept of his agency over 6 years ago.



“The world we live in is a globally connected one, and brands are wanting to be able to have that reach as part of their plan,” stated Giraldo. “It makes sense for us to be where we can get the work done – no matter what continent.”



The Skyline Agency is a leading, full-service digital branding and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas with extensive experience in astronomically growing concepts into corporations. It is with expert strategy and the genius thinking of our team of top-notch industry vets that we have been able to launch a bevy of multimillion-dollar portfolios. Along with our vast experience and utilization of innovative trends and technology, we strive to continually provide outstanding customer support for all of our clients.



