Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Receive press releases from AIM Equine Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Practical Horseman Podcast Features More Top Riders in Second Year

Boulder, CO, February 28, 2020 --(



The podcast, which features conversations with respected riders, industry leaders and horse-care experts to inform and inspire listeners, is co-hosted by Practical Horseman editors Sandra Oliynyk and Jocelyn Pierce and runs every other Friday.



“So many of our Practical Horseman readers are on the go, so we wanted to create another way for them to take in information,” explained Practical Horseman’s Managing Editor Jocelyn Pierce. “We think a podcast is a great way for listeners to hear directly from the experts in the industry.”



Visit iTunes/Apple, SoundCloud, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts to subscribe and take our podcast with you on the go.



About Practical Horseman

Practical Horseman provides hands-on, instructive information on riding, training and horse care as well as insights about competition and top riders in dressage, eventing, hunters and jumpers through a variety of channels. In the magazine, clearly written, skillfully photographed step-by-step articles bring the expertise of top riders and trainers to the magazine’s goal-oriented readers. Training and health advice is also delivered via its web site, PracticalHorsemanMag.com; on its social-media channels, including Facebook and Instagram; and through weekly digital newsletters. Its podcast features illustrious guests sharing their horse-world experiences.



About The Equine Network

The Equine Network includes brands such as Dressage Today, EQUUS, EquiManagement, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal, Stable Management, US Rider, A Home for Every Horse, Hope in the Saddle, Equine.com and more. Our award-winning brands present innovative content, engaging digital experiences, and live equestrian events designed to inform and entertain our target audiences. We attract and retain subscribers and users who are serious equine enthusiasts and industry professionals and who have both the resources and commitment to provide the best for their horse-related pursuits and upscale lifestyles. Learn more at aimmedia.com/equine-network/. Boulder, CO, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Practical Horseman Podcast is kicking off its second year with new episodes. After a successful first year with illustrious guests such as Jim Wofford, Anne Kursinski, William Fox-Pitt, Boyd Martin and Laura Kraut, the Practical Horseman staff is excited to bring listeners more top-notch guests to share their horse-world experiences in 2020, including Olympic show jumper Eric Navet, contenders in the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League Karl Cook and Brian Moggre and USHJA International Hunter Derby rider Hannah Isop.The podcast, which features conversations with respected riders, industry leaders and horse-care experts to inform and inspire listeners, is co-hosted by Practical Horseman editors Sandra Oliynyk and Jocelyn Pierce and runs every other Friday.“So many of our Practical Horseman readers are on the go, so we wanted to create another way for them to take in information,” explained Practical Horseman’s Managing Editor Jocelyn Pierce. “We think a podcast is a great way for listeners to hear directly from the experts in the industry.”Visit iTunes/Apple, SoundCloud, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts to subscribe and take our podcast with you on the go.About Practical HorsemanPractical Horseman provides hands-on, instructive information on riding, training and horse care as well as insights about competition and top riders in dressage, eventing, hunters and jumpers through a variety of channels. In the magazine, clearly written, skillfully photographed step-by-step articles bring the expertise of top riders and trainers to the magazine’s goal-oriented readers. Training and health advice is also delivered via its web site, PracticalHorsemanMag.com; on its social-media channels, including Facebook and Instagram; and through weekly digital newsletters. Its podcast features illustrious guests sharing their horse-world experiences.About The Equine NetworkThe Equine Network includes brands such as Dressage Today, EQUUS, EquiManagement, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal, Stable Management, US Rider, A Home for Every Horse, Hope in the Saddle, Equine.com and more. Our award-winning brands present innovative content, engaging digital experiences, and live equestrian events designed to inform and entertain our target audiences. We attract and retain subscribers and users who are serious equine enthusiasts and industry professionals and who have both the resources and commitment to provide the best for their horse-related pursuits and upscale lifestyles. Learn more at aimmedia.com/equine-network/. Contact Information Active Interest Media Equine Network

Jocelyn Pierce

(303) 253-6405



http://bit.ly/phpodcastrss



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AIM Equine Network