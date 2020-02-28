Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD Adds Head of Total Solutions to North American Team

Los Angeles, CA, February 28, 2020 --(



Kang most recently served as Executive Officer for Healthy23 Bioscience. He is an adjunct professor at Azusa Pacific and the Mayor of Duarte. He was previously a project manager at United Health Group. Kang holds an MBA in finance and an MS in Applied Computer Science from Azusa Pacific University.



“As BYD continues to advance its state-of-the-art high-tech solutions in solar power generation, energy storage and heavy-duty electric vehicles we see opportunity across North America to showcase BYD’s total solutions,” BYD President North America Stella Li said. “As we grow, we are continuing to invest in professionals like Sam.”



Reporting to President North America Stella Li, Kang will expand BYD’s strategic outreach for innovation and total solutions and guide BYD’s drive to create a green ecosystem with the ability to generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power buildings as well as zero-emission vehicles.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365 Los Angeles, CA, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) has named Samuel Kang, its head of Total Solutions for North America. He will serve at BYD’s North American headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, integrating BYD’s wide range of products from solar power generation to energy storage to heavy duty electric vehicles to bring green tech solutions to BYD’s customers.Kang most recently served as Executive Officer for Healthy23 Bioscience. He is an adjunct professor at Azusa Pacific and the Mayor of Duarte. He was previously a project manager at United Health Group. Kang holds an MBA in finance and an MS in Applied Computer Science from Azusa Pacific University.“As BYD continues to advance its state-of-the-art high-tech solutions in solar power generation, energy storage and heavy-duty electric vehicles we see opportunity across North America to showcase BYD’s total solutions,” BYD President North America Stella Li said. “As we grow, we are continuing to invest in professionals like Sam.”Reporting to President North America Stella Li, Kang will expand BYD’s strategic outreach for innovation and total solutions and guide BYD’s drive to create a green ecosystem with the ability to generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power buildings as well as zero-emission vehicles.The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Media Contact:Jim Skeen/media relations specialistjim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365 Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD