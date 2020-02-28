Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Xentaurs Press Release

Receive press releases from Xentaurs: By Email RSS Feeds: Xentaurs Named in Top 10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Companies for 2020

CIOReview named Xentaurs as one of the top 10 digital transformation consulting and service companies for 2020.

Irvine, CA, February 28, 2020 --(



Xentaurs employs its proven Innovation Delivery Framework to understand digital challenges businesses face, outline solutions, and then create actionable plans to connect the dots for teams to work via open communication while remaining transparent and driving clarity. This refined approach is what its partners and clients love as it is inclusive and at no time does anyone feel lost or forgotten within the company.



"Anyone who comes in and offers radical change can seem like a threat to the years of hard work and progress that company veterans have put in," says Gary Brown. "Using our proprietary process, we provide 100% visibility and complete alignment of people, technology and financials to produce a practical and actionable plan. That threat is alleviated, and everyone is not only aligned but excited to get to the finish line as it helps them reach their goals quicker while mitigating risk."



The solutions provider has sustained 4 consecutive years of growth within major Fortune 500 companies and currently provides digital solutions that have transformed a number of enterprises through technology solutions powered by Cloud, Software-Defined Architectures and Digital Enablement.



Recently, the company announced revenue in January 2020 alone surpassed 2019’s Q1 by 106%. Demand for Software- Defined Architectures and Enablement sky-rocketed making them the fastest-growing offerings within Xentaurs. This recognition by CIOReview combined with the strongest Q1 in the company's history is a perfect anniversary present for the company as they official flip the calendar page and turn four.



Xentaurs continues to expand both their talented team and their list of partnerships with some of the most elite brands in technology as projections for the year show no signs of slowing down. The company notoriously prides itself on employing and attracting some of the best and brightest subject matter experts and engineers who remain on the bleeding edge of technology.



About Xentaurs



Xentaurs is a next-generation consulting agency and digital systems integrator helping businesses transform. With expertise in DevOps, Infrastructure-as-Code, Cloud and Software-Defined Infrastructure, Xentaurs empowers the traditional channel to make digital business transformation a reality. Xentaurs turns complex technology into digital solutions that are easier for businesses to consume, in essence, creating custom playbooks for digital initiatives.anies that are at the forefront, providing true business transformation solutions. Irvine, CA, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Xentaurs, the world's best partner in accelerating the adoption of digital transformation solutions, is included in CIOReview's Top 10 "Most Promising Digital Transformation Consulting/Service Companies for 2020." This is an annual listing of the top 10 compXentaurs, the world's best partner in accelerating the adoption of digital transformation solutions, is included in CIOReview's Top 10 "Most Promising Digital Transformation Consulting/Service Companies for 2020." This is an annual listing of the top 10 companies that are at the forefront, providing true business transformation solutions.Xentaurs employs its proven Innovation Delivery Framework to understand digital challenges businesses face, outline solutions, and then create actionable plans to connect the dots for teams to work via open communication while remaining transparent and driving clarity. This refined approach is what its partners and clients love as it is inclusive and at no time does anyone feel lost or forgotten within the company."Anyone who comes in and offers radical change can seem like a threat to the years of hard work and progress that company veterans have put in," says Gary Brown. "Using our proprietary process, we provide 100% visibility and complete alignment of people, technology and financials to produce a practical and actionable plan. That threat is alleviated, and everyone is not only aligned but excited to get to the finish line as it helps them reach their goals quicker while mitigating risk."The solutions provider has sustained 4 consecutive years of growth within major Fortune 500 companies and currently provides digital solutions that have transformed a number of enterprises through technology solutions powered by Cloud, Software-Defined Architectures and Digital Enablement.Recently, the company announced revenue in January 2020 alone surpassed 2019’s Q1 by 106%. Demand for Software- Defined Architectures and Enablement sky-rocketed making them the fastest-growing offerings within Xentaurs. This recognition by CIOReview combined with the strongest Q1 in the company's history is a perfect anniversary present for the company as they official flip the calendar page and turn four.Xentaurs continues to expand both their talented team and their list of partnerships with some of the most elite brands in technology as projections for the year show no signs of slowing down. The company notoriously prides itself on employing and attracting some of the best and brightest subject matter experts and engineers who remain on the bleeding edge of technology.About XentaursXentaurs is a next-generation consulting agency and digital systems integrator helping businesses transform. With expertise in DevOps, Infrastructure-as-Code, Cloud and Software-Defined Infrastructure, Xentaurs empowers the traditional channel to make digital business transformation a reality. Xentaurs turns complex technology into digital solutions that are easier for businesses to consume, in essence, creating custom playbooks for digital initiatives.anies that are at the forefront, providing true business transformation solutions. Contact Information Xentaurs

Konstantine Hatzopoulos

+1-949-668-0320



xentaurs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Xentaurs Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend