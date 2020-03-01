Visit Xometry at Amcon Phoenix March 2020

Press Releases Xometry Press Release

Xometry will be exhibiting in booth 206 at Amcon Phoenix on March 4 and 5.

Gaithersburg, MD, March 01, 2020 --(



This is Xometry’s second Amcon show and the company will have representatives from the Parter team to speak with CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, 3d printing, injection molding, and urethane casting manufacturing companies. Xometry is looking forward to connecting with current members of the Partner Network and meeting new partner prospects.



“Our manufacturing partners are an integral part of our business,” said Kim White, Xometry’s Director of the Partner Network. “At this trade show, I am looking forward to meeting current Partners to discuss the new initiatives we have implemented to help their business. I am also looking forward to meeting other manufacturers that would be a great fit for our Partner Network.”



Xometry will also be showcasing Xometry Supplies, an eCommerce platform providing manufacturers custom-cut raw materials including Aluminum 6061, acetal, and stainless steel, and over 118,000 metalworking tools and the new Xometry Finishing Services platform. This platform allows manufacturers, regardless if they are a member of Xometry’s Partner Network, to issue RFQs for finishing services to a nationwide network of world-class finishing suppliers. Xometry’s finishing network includes suppliers who are ITAR registered and AS9100 certified and capable of doing every kind of finish from a simple anodize or chem film to metal plating and military-spec coatings.



Amcon is a free event for attendees and registration is available on the Amcon website. To learn more about Xometry’s trade shows and see if the company is coming to an event near you visit Xometry’s trade show page.



About Xometry

Katie Bisson

240-252-1138



www.xometry.com



