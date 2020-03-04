Innovating Partners, LLC Joins the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando

Press Releases Innovating Partners LLC Press Release

Orlando, FL, March 04, 2020 --(



Innovating Partners, LLC CEO Mark Acevedo stated, “Both Michael and I when we started this business had determined to give back to our community. As Hispanic former executives and small business owners, we want to work to strengthen the Hispanic entrepreneurial community and small businesses to flourish in our communities. We are looking to contributing to the chamber and view this as one of several steps we will take to fulfill our original vision.”



Innovating Partners helps small businesses and funded startups find a path to market fit, generating new sales and sustainable revenue growth. We utilize our methodology combined with years of experience to develop a scalable business model for our clients. We earn our satisfaction by helping our clients succeed.



Innovating Partners, LLC

3564 Avalon Park Blvd. E STE 1 #240

Orlando, Fl, 32828

information@innovatingpartners.net

Orlando, FL, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Innovating Partners, LLC announced today that it has joined the The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando. The Chamber is comprised of Hispanic small business owners across the metropolitan Orlando area. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando is the largest business-related organization representing the Hispanic community in Central Florida and has been an essential voice for over 25 years.

Michael Queralt

+1 (855) 947-7205



https://innovatingpartners.net



