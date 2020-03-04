Catering By The Family is South Tampa’s Choice for Best Caterer

Press Releases Catering By The Family Press Release

Tampa, FL, March 04, 2020 --(



CBTF Owner Steven Gonzalez Sr. said, “Our clients really shared the love by voting for us, and we are so appreciative of their support. We always say that once you are a client, you become part of our family! We are honored to be South Tampa’s favorite caterer.”



More than 30,000 votes were cast to determine the winners in over 100 categories. CBTF took the top spot for caterers in the “Food” category. In addition to winners, the list also included runners-up in many categories. This was the magazine’s first-ever Best of South Tampa list.



“Local businesses rallied their social media followings to encourage people to vote. The community really got involved, and their voices were heard,” said Shawna Wiggs, group publisher of South Tampa Magazine. “We hope our list helps recognize neighborhood icons, highlight some hidden gems, and help South Tampa grow.”



The full 2020 Best of South Tampa list is now available in the March/April 2020 issue of South Tampa Magazine. It will also be published online at tampamagazines.com/best-of-south-tampa-2020.



About Catering By The Family:

As one of Tampa Bay’s largest full-service caterers, CBTF is known for its chef-driven menus and exceptional service. A leader in catering trends throughout the Bay area, CBTF is the official caterer for more than 50 venues and events in the Tampa Bay area and Sarasota, including Gasparilla, St. Petersburg’s The Mahaffey Theater, Dade City’s Covington Farm, Tampa’s River Center, Plant City’s The Rustic Barn, and Kathleen’s Garden. The kitchen is led by Chef Steven Gonzalez Jr., who infuses the cuisine with his signature flavors developed during his time with the Brennan Family Group in New Orleans. Accolades include “Best Caterer” in the Tampa Bay Times’ 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards, “Best of Florida/Southeast Wedding Caterer” from The Knot Magazine, “Couples Choice Award” from Wedding Wire, “Caterer of the Year Tampa Bay,” and more. For more information, visit CBTF's website at www.cateringbythefamily.com.



About South Tampa Magazine:

813.337.0893



Steven Gonzalez Sr.

Steve@CateringByTheFamily.com

2322 West Cypress Street

Tampa, FL 33609

813.875.2000



