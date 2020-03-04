BYD Adds Business Development Analyst for Latin America

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2020 --(



A transportation, utility, and clean technology expert with over 10 years’ experience creating business strategies, managing programs, and developing climate and sustainability policies, Cabrera was most recently a senior project manager at CALSTART in Innovation Mobility. At CALSTART, Cabrera managed $20 million in start-up seed funding allocated by CARB for Clean Mobility Options. These awards are funded by the California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving health and the environment while providing access. Prior to that, Cabrera was at Tesla. She has also been responsible for corporate social responsibility projects with Amazon Watch, which works to protect the rainforest and indigenous peoples of South America.



She was a member of the Board of Directors for Women in Cleantech and Sustainability in the Silicon Valley, and now continues her engagement with the technology community in SoCal.



“It’s wonderful to have a woman with Marcela’s background and expertise in electric mobility, solar, and renewable energy join our growing team,” BYD President North America Stella Li said. “Professionals like Marcela make our strong team that much stronger.”



Reporting to Li, Cabrera will expand BYD’s strategic outreach in Latin America. Cabrera holds a Master’s in International Studies from the University of San Francisco and a B.S. in Anthropology and Markets from the University of California, Berkeley.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



