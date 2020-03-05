Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Receive press releases from Bruel & Kjær UK: By Email RSS Feeds: New NVH Simulator 2019.1 Release Improving Electric Vehicle Modelling

Extraction and real-time simulation of tonal electronic harmonics.

Naerum, Denmark, March 05, 2020 --(



Dave Bogema, Product Manager with Brüel & Kjær explains: “One of the challenges associated with electric vehicle sound is the phenomena of non-zero-crossing and “negative” orders. These arise from the operation of the power electronics controlling the motor. Typically, this manifests as tonal harmonics increasing and decreasing in frequency simultaneously, centred around a higher frequency tone. These harmonics have been difficult or impossible to extract from a measurement.”



With the 2019.1 release, not only can these tonal harmonics be extracted from a measurement, but they can also be resynthesized in real-time driver-in-the-loop simulations using the NVH Simulator software.



Sound and vibration - or NVH - are amongst the most important elements vehicle manufacturers use to convey character, refinement and a sense of quality to customers. The NVH Simulator software enables automakers to create and evaluate virtual NVH prototypes, saving millions on every vehicle programme - and shaving months off development time.



Find out more about the NVH Simulator at www.bksv.com/NVHSimulator



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK, home to the Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration and HBM Test and Measurement brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1.5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide across its four business segments.



About Brüel & Kjær

Brüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.



For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development team has excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.



For more information, please visit www.bksv.com Naerum, Denmark, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S, the world’s leading supplier of advanced technology for measuring and managing the quality of sound and vibration, has released a new version 2019.1 of its NVH Simulator. This significant release brings a greatly expanded ability to model electric and hybrid vehicles, along with over 200 other improvements and enhancements.Dave Bogema, Product Manager with Brüel & Kjær explains: “One of the challenges associated with electric vehicle sound is the phenomena of non-zero-crossing and “negative” orders. These arise from the operation of the power electronics controlling the motor. Typically, this manifests as tonal harmonics increasing and decreasing in frequency simultaneously, centred around a higher frequency tone. These harmonics have been difficult or impossible to extract from a measurement.”With the 2019.1 release, not only can these tonal harmonics be extracted from a measurement, but they can also be resynthesized in real-time driver-in-the-loop simulations using the NVH Simulator software.Sound and vibration - or NVH - are amongst the most important elements vehicle manufacturers use to convey character, refinement and a sense of quality to customers. The NVH Simulator software enables automakers to create and evaluate virtual NVH prototypes, saving millions on every vehicle programme - and shaving months off development time.Find out more about the NVH Simulator at www.bksv.com/NVHSimulatorAbout HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & KjærHBK, home to the Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration and HBM Test and Measurement brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1.5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide across its four business segments.About Brüel & KjærBrüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development team has excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.For more information, please visit www.bksv.com Contact Information Bruel & Kjaer UK Ltd.

Heather Wilkins

01223389919



www.bksv.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bruel & Kjær UK